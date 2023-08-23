Cyclones Reveal Jam-Packed 2023-24 Promotional Schedule

Cincinnati,OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones are thrilled to announce the 2023-24 promotional schedule, which features 16 giveaways, nine specialty jersey nights, over half a dozen $2 beer games, and more!

The jam-packed promo schedule begins when the 'Clones start their season on Saturday, October 21st against the Wheeling Nailers for First Face-Off, featuring a 2023-24 calendar giveaway for the first 5,000 fans in attendance. Fans can also enjoy celebrating the return of Cyclones hockey by indulging in $2 hotdogs, sodas, and beers!

Several novelty giveaways will make their way into the hands of Cyclones fans entering Heritage Bank Center this season, including items such as a Coffee Mug(DEC 1), Christmas Ornament(DEC 9), Nutcracker (DEC 22), Crossbody Bag (Feb 16), Bucket Hat (FEB 23), Youth Jersey (MAR 16), and several more!

This season's promotional schedule will see the return of fan favorite nights, including Shutout the Hate(NOV 3),New Year's Eve Indoor Fireworks (DEC 31), Throwback Night/Teddy Bear Toss (JAN 6), and Fan Appreciation(APR 5). The Cyclones will host seven weeknight games that feature $2 Beers and 5-1-3 Fridays, where all 12 Friday home games feature $5 Craft Drafts, $1 Popcorn, and $3 Cheeseburgers.

With select promotions, the Cyclones will wear specialty jerseysthroughout the season. These games will be marked with an (**) below, and will feature a jersey auction throughout the game, courtesy of the Handbid app. The 'Clones will sport eight unique specialty jerseys showcased across nine games in the 2023-24 regular season.

For a fifth time in team history, the Cyclones will assume an alternate identity, taking on the form of the Cincinnati Scoops (MAR 23) when the Cyclones partner with Graeter's Ice Cream for one night! In previous seasons, the Cyclones have been renamed the Flying Pigs, Beasts, Coneys, and most recently, the Hippos.

Below is the full list of promotional nights and giveaways:

All home games are scheduled to begin at 7:30 P.M. unless noted otherwise *

Games marked with an (**) feature specialty jerseys

Sat, October 21: First Face-Off + Select $2 Concessions | Giveaway: Team Calendar

Fri, November 3: Shutout The Hate Night ** + 513 Friday

Sat, November 4: World Record Night (more information TBA)

Sat, November 11: Military Appreciation Night **

Tue, November 14 (10:30 A.M.): Field Trip Day

Wed, November 22: Thanksgiving Eve + $2 Beers

Fri, November 24(1:30 P.M.):Kids Eat Free + 513 Friday

Fri, December 1: Giveaway: Coffee Mug + 513 Friday

Sat, December 2: Giveaway: Cyclones Scarf

Sat, December 9: Giveaway: Cyclones Christmas Ornament

Wed, December 13: $2 Beers

Fri, December 15: Star Wars Night ** + 513 Friday

Fri, December 22: Giveaway: Nutcracker+ 513 Friday

Wed, December 28: $2 Beers

Fri, December 31 (6 P.M.) : New Year's Eve featuring INDOOR FIREWORKS

Sat, January 6: Throwback Night + Teddy Bear Toss + Select $2 Concessions

Fri, January 19: Giveaway: Mascot Bank + 513 Friday

Wed, January 24: $2 Beers

Fri, January 26: Marvel Super Hero™ Weekend ** + 513 Friday

Sat, January 27: Marvel Super Hero™ Weekend **

Wed, January 31: $2 Beers

Sat, February 3: Cyclones Fight Cancer **

Fri, February 16: Giveaway: Cyclones Crossbody Bag + 513 Friday

Fri, February 23: Giveaway: Cyclones Bucket Hat + 513 Friday

Sat, February 24: Giveaway: Twister Bobblehead

Sun, February 25(3 P.M.) : Giveaway: Mini Stick and Ball + Kids Run The Show

Fri, March 1: Giveaway: Aluminum Koozie + 513 Friday

Sat, March 2(4 P.M.): Giveaway: Squish Mascot

Fri, March 15: Giveaway: Puckchop Bobblehead

Sat, March 16: Giveaway: Youth Jersey

Sun, March 17 (3 P.M.): St. Patrick's Day **

Wed, March 20: $2 Beers

Sat, March 23: Cincinnati Scoops Night | Giveaway: Ice Cream Bowl and Spoon

Sat, March 30: Pucks N Pups Featuring Scooby Doo **

Wed, April 3: $2 Beers

Sat, April 5: Fan Appreciation Night + Select $2 Concessions

Tickets for all 36 promotional games are on sale NOW! Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information, and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com!

