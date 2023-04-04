Mariners Set Travs 2023 Opening Roster

The Seattle Mariners unveiled the 2023 Arkansas Travelers opening roster featuring an experienced cast of players. The 28-man roster includes 25 players with Double-A experience, 19 of whom have played for Arkansas previously. The team also features eight of the Mariners top 30 prospects according to the MLB.com pipeline rankings. Seven of those eight are pitchers with three of them ranking in Seattle's top six.

Headlining the prospect list are right-handed starting pitchers Bryce Miller (Mariners #2 prospect), Emerson Hancock (#4) and Bryan Woo (#6). Other players ranked include RHP Prelander Berroa (#14), RHP Isaiah Campbell (#17), OF Robert Perez (#21), RHP Travis Kuhn (#22) and RHP Juan Then (#23). Miller, Hancock, Berroa, Campbell, Kuhn and Then all played for the Travs last season. Thirteen other familiar faces returning for action with the Travs are C Jake Anchia, RHP Dayeison Arias, INF Patrick Frick, RHP Jake Haberer, INF Connor Hoover, OF Tanner Kirwer, RHP Collin Kober, RHP Stephen Kolek, INF/C Josh Morgan, LHP Ben Onyshko, C Matt Scheffler, RHP Devin Sweet and INF Riley Unroe. Led by Manager Mike Freeman, the Travelers open the 2023 season on the road at Corpus Christi on Thursday night with the home opener set for next Tuesday, April 11 at 6:00 at Dickey-Stephens Park.

