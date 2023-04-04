Returners Headline the Naturals 2023 Roster

SPRINGDALE, Ark -The Kansas City Royals have announced the Northwest Arkansas Naturals' preliminary roster for the 2023 season, and it features a total of 21 players (out of 28) that have played for the Naturals in previous seasons. An official Opening Night roster will be finalized prior to the home opener against the Midland RockHounds (Double-A Affiliate of the Oakland A's) on Thursday, April 6th.

The returning list of players include 12 pitchers highlighted by right-handers Jonathan Bowlan, Yefri Del Rosario, Jonah Dipoto, Andrew Hoffman, Will Klein, Alec Marsh, and Noah Murdock in addition to left-handers Dante Biasi, Christian Chamberlain, Walter Pennington, T.J. Sikkema, and Anthony Veneziano. Catcher Luca Tresh returns along with infielders Robbie Glendinning, Jimmy Govern, Jeison Guzman, Morgan McCullough, Jake Means and outfielders Parker Bates, Jorge Bonifacio, and John Rave.

The 2023 Naturals will also be well-represented in the prospect rankings as seven of the Royals Top 25 prospects according to Baseball America will be calling Arvest Ballpark home to begin the season. The list of prospects includes returning pitchers Jonathan Bowlan (No. 11), Alec Marsh (No. 14), Andrew Hoffman (No. 15), T.J. Sikkema (No. 16), and catcher Luca Tresh (No. 22) while newcomers right-hander Beck Way (No. 13) and infielder Peyton Wilson (No. 25) are also featured in Baseball America's list.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals roster breaks down as follows:

Pitchers (15): LHP Dante Biasi, RHP Jonathan Bowlan, LHP Christian Chamberlain, RHP Steven Cruz, RHP Yefri Del Rosario, RHP Jonah Dipoto, RHP Andrew Hoffman, RHP Will Klein, RHP Alec Marsh, RHP Noah Murdock, LHP Walter Pennington, LHP T.J. Sikkema, LHP Anthony Veneziano, RHP Jacob Wallace, RHP Beck Way

Infielders (7): Robbie Glendinning, Jimmy Govern, Jeison Guzmán (S), Morgan McCullough (L), Jake Means, Dillan Shrum (L), Peyton Wilson (S)

Catchers (2): Josè Briceño, Luca Tresh

Outfielders (4): Parker Bates (L), Jorge Bonifacio, John Rave (L), Tyler Tolbert

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals will open the 2023 season on Thursday, April 6th at 7:05 p.m. when they will host the Midland RockHounds for Opening Night at Arvest Ballpark. Opening Night is presented by Johnsonville and Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers and features post-game fireworks.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are the Double-A Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and play at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas. For more information, including tickets, groups, promotions, stats, and more, visit NWANaturals.com, and follow us on Twitter @NWANaturals and Facebook.com/Naturals.

