Hooks Opening Week Is Here

CORPUS CHRISTI - Hooks Baseball returns to Whataburger Field! The 2023 Texas League campaign officially kicks off Thursday night against the Arkansas Travelers, Double-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, for a three-game series.

The Hooks are offering two Friday Night Lent specials. The Fish & Chips Combo at Tenders Love & Chicken along with Port Avenue Tacos Shrimp Tacos will both be available for purchase on Friday night.

Special Hearts in the Arts is this week's beneficiary of the Share2Care 50/50 Raffle presented by Lithia CDJR.

Here is a complete rundown of the happenings at the Ballpark by the Bay. Tickets are available now at cchooks.com/tickets.

Thursday, April 6 vs. Arkansas Travelers: 7:05 PM (gates open at 5:35)

+ First 2,000 fans receive an Opening Night T-Shirt, presented by Mike Shaw Automotive

+ Opening Night Fireworks+ Media Partners: The Beach 96.5 & WILD 105.5

Friday, April 7 vs. Arkansas Travelers: 7:05 PM (gates open at 5:35)

+ First 2,000 fans receive a Short Sleeve Hoodie, presented by Flint Hills Resources

+ Bud Light Friday Fireworks

+ Media Partners: K-99 COUNTRY & KIII-TV

Saturday, April 8 vs. Arkansas Travelers: 7:05 PM (gates open at 5:35)

+ First 5,000 fans receive a Jeremy Pena Replica World Series Ring, presented by Whataburger

+ Media Partners: Big 93.9 & KRIS 6

