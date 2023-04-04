Hooks Handle Javelinas in First Meeting

April 4, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - Zach Daniels and Jordan Brewer each went deep as the Hooks capitalized on great pitching to dispatch Texas A&M-Kingsville, 8-1, in Tuesday's exhibition at Whataburger Field.

After permitting a first-inning marker, Blair Henley posted zeros over his remaining four frames, retiring the final nine men he faced.

CC jumped in front in the second. Daniels scorched a lead-off home run to left field and Shay Whitcomb capped the rally with a two-out, two-run single.

The Hooks made it 8-1 in the third after sending 10 men to bat. RBI singles by J.C. Correa and Colin Barber preceded a three-run home run off the bat of Jordan Brewer.

Aaron Brown spun three shutout innings in relief, and closed his outing with seven consecutive outs. Brown and Henley teamed to strikeout 10 without issuing a walk.

Jonathan Sprinkle struck out two and stranded a pair in the ninth.

The Hooks are off Wednesday before officially opening their 18th campaign Thursday night vs. the Arkansas Travelers, Double-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. The first two thousand fans through the Whataburger Field turnstiles receive an Opening Night T-Shirt from Mike Shaw Automotive. Opening Night Fireworks punctuate the evening.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 4, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.