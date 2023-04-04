RoughRiders Announce "Jack-O(Wen) Pack-O(Wen)" for Opening Weekend

FRISCO, Texas - In honor of Rangers No.5 prospect Jack Leiter and No. 3 prospect Owen White being named the starting pitchers for Thursday, April 6th and Friday, April 7th, the Frisco RoughRiders have announced the "Jack-O(wen) Pack-O(wen)" ticket package for Opening Weekend at Riders Field.

The Jack-O(wen) Pack-O(wen) is available now for the entire opening series: Thursday, April 6th; Friday, April 7th and Saturday, April 8th. The Jack-O(wen) Pack-O(wen) includes a reserved grandstand ticket and a $10 concessions credit for just $22.14, playing off of the jersey numbers of the two starting pitchers.

Leiter made his professional debut with the RoughRiders in 2022, striking out 109 batters in 92.2 innings with Frisco. The former second-overall selection in the 2021 draft was a unanimous First Team All-American at Vanderbilt in 2021, going 11-4 with a 2.13 ERA in 18 starts. Leiter finished the season tied for the NCAA lead in strikeouts (179) over his 110 innings (41.6 strikeout rate).

White was a second-round pick in 2018 by the Rangers and finished the 2022 season in Frisco after beginning in High-A Hickory. Overall, White went 9-2 with a 3.59 ERA, striking out 104 batters in 80.1 innings between the two levels.

The RoughRiders open their 2023 season on April 6th at 6:35 p.m. against the Amarillo Sod Poodles. The Frisco RoughRiders won the 2022 Texas League Championship, their second title in franchise history. For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

