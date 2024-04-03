Mariners Reveal Travs 2024 Season Opening Roster

April 3, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

The Seattle Mariners have announced the roster of the Arkansas Travelers that will begin the 2024 season. The 28 man squad is made up of 15 pitchers and 13 position players and led by manager Christian Colón. Both of Seattle's top two prospects (as ranked by MLB Pipeline), INF Cole Young and C Harry Ford start the season with the Travs. The 20-year old Young is ranked 36th overall in baseball while the 21-year old Ford is 37th.

Other prospects ranked among the Mariners top 30 include INF Tyler Locklear (8th), RHP Logan Evans (#20) and OF Alberto Rodriguez (#24). Both Locklear and Rodriguez played part of the 2023 season with Arkansas and are part of a 12 player contingent that has previously played for Arkansas.

Among the former Travs are six pitchers; RHP Blas Castaño, RHP Travis Kuhn, RHP Juan Mercedes, RHP Reid Morgan LHP Ben Onyshko and six position players; C Jake Anchia, Locklear, OF Spencer Packard, INF/OF Kaden Polcovich, Rodriguez and INF Robbie "Byrd" Tenerowicz. Additionally, five other players; LHP Garrett Davila, RHP Logan Gragg, INF Morgan McCullough, OF Jared Oliva and OF Grant Witherspoon have played at the Double-A level previously. Oliva is the only player on the roster with big league experience having played 26 games with the Pittsburgh Pirates combined between the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Founded in 1901, the Arkansas Travelers are the Double-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners and call Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock home. The Travs will begin their 2024 campaign at home on Friday, April 5th, versus the Springfield Cardinals. For all the latest information with the club and events at the ballpark, log on to travs.com or follow the Travelers on Facebook (/ArkansasTravelers), Instagram (@artravs), Threads (@artravs) and Twitter/X (@artravs). Dickey-Stephens Park is a cashless facility, and the Travelers have a clear bag policy for all events.

