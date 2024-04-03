Drillers Home Opener at ONEOK Field Set for Tuesday, April 9

April 3, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Tulsa Drillers News Release







The Tulsa Drillers will face the Arkansas Travelers (Seattle Mariners affiliate) in their home opener at ONEOK Field on Tuesday, April 9. First pitch for the opener is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. with the first Fireworks Show of the season scheduled for after the game.

Historically, it will be the 47th opening day for the Drillers franchise and the 111th for professional baseball in the city of Tulsa, dating back to 1905.

The opener is the first game of a six-game series with the Travelers that will run for six straight days, through April 14. The second game of the series will start at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10. The next three games will all be evening games beginning at 7:00 p.m. before the series concludes with a 1:00 p.m. game on Sunday, April 14.

Opening Night festivities will begin at 5:45 p.m. with an Opening Night Parade that will feature a number of area youth baseball and softball teams, stilt walkers, Hornsby, Drillers players and more! In addition, fans will receive Drillers 2024 Schedule Magnets when exiting the stadium.

This season's promotional schedule will get off to a strong start with three of the season's top giveaways coming in this first home stand.

On Thursday, April 11, the first 1,000 fans will receive Scott Hennessey bobbleheads, while the first 1,500 fans on Saturday, April 13 will get Drillers hoodies.

For the series finale on Sunday, April 14, the first 1,000 fans will receive Oily Snapback Caps. Fans will want to secure all three of these items.

The opening home stand will also include the first Friday Night Fireworks Show of the season on April 12.

A complete promotional schedule with descriptions is below.

Last season, the Drillers ended a three-game losing streak in home openers with a 7-0 victory over San Antonio. They have won only two of their past seven openers at ONEOK Field and are 6-7 in openers since moving into the downtown stadium.

Tulsa has faced Arkansas in one home opener at ONEOK Field, and it was the only opener at the stadium to go extra innings with the Drillers falling 6-4 to the Travelers in ten innings in 2019.

HOME OPENERS AT ONEOK FIELD

April 6, 2023: W vs. San Antonio 7-0

April 12, 2022: L vs. Amarillo 3-4

May 4, 2021: L vs. Amarillo 3-4

April 4, 2019 L vs. Arkansas 4-6 (10 Innings)

April 12, 2018: W vs. Frisco, 4-3

April 13, 2017: L vs. Midland, 5-7

April 14, 2016: L vs. Corpus Christi, 5-10

April 10, 2015: W vs. San Antonio, 10-4

April 3, 2014: W vs. Corpus Christi, 5-4

April 11, 2013: W vs. San Antonio, 6-2

April 12, 2012: L vs. San Antonio, 1-2

April 7, 2011: W vs. Corpus Christi, 3-2

April 8, 2010: L vs. Corpus Christi, 0-7

Individual tickets for Opening Night and the other five games in the home stand are available for purchase online at TulsaDrillers.com or in person at the ONEOK Field Ticket Office (201 N. Elgin Avenue).

TULSA DRILLERS SCHEDULE & PROMOTIONS

April 9-14 vs. Arkansas Travelers

Tuesday, April 9 First Pitch at 7:00 PM / Gates Open at 5:30 PM

OPENING NIGHT 2024/POSTGAME FIREWORKS

The Tulsa Drillers will make their 2024 ONEOK Field debut when they host the Arkansas Travelers. For the first time ever, Opening Night at ONEOK Field will feature a postgame Fireworks Show!

Opening Night festivities will start with a Happy Hour from 5:30-6:30 p.m. where fans can enjoy $4.59 domestic beers at the main concession stands and at the Busch Scoreboard Bar. Plus, High Noon vodka cans will be available for $5.99 each at all stadium bars.

A face painter will also be on the concourse from 5:45- 7:45 p.m. Many more Opening Night activities are below, and they are all made possible by Mattsco Supply Company, 2 News Oklahoma and iHeart Media.

OPENING NIGHT PARADE

The 2024 Opening Night Parade is presented by Fan Cave Tickets and will begin at 5:45 p.m. and will include numerous youth baseball and softball players as well many others. Participants are asked to meet at the OETA parking lot north of I-244 on Greenwood Ave. and the parade will wind down Greenwood Avenue and across Archer Street, eventually arriving at the ONEOK Field Oil Derrick Entrance to celebrate Opening Night.

CEREMONIAL FIRST PITCH TO COMMEMORATE THE 1998 DRILLERS

To pay tribute to the 25-season anniversary of the Tulsa Drillers 1998 Texas League Championship, the manager of that year's team, Bobby Jones, will be joined by the squad's catcher, Joey Goodwin, to throw out this season's first pitch. Jones is the winningest manager in Tulsa professional baseball history and his number 33 has been retired by the Drillers organization.

2024 SCHEDULE MAGNETS

All fans will receive a 2024 Drillers Schedule Magnet when they exit the stadium, compliments of Mazzio's.

Wednesday, April 10 First Pitch at 12:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 10:30 a.m. (Tulsa World 1B Gate) & 11:00 a.m. (all other gates)

DAY BASEBALL

It's the first of six midweek day games at ONEOK Field this season. Come out and enjoy an extended lunch and watch some baseball under the sun. As with all games this season, there will be a pregame Happy Half Hour where fans can enjoy $4.59 domestic beers at the main concession stands and $5.99 High Noon vodka cans at all stadium bars. Day baseball is made possible by OERB and News102.3 KRMG.

Thursday, April 11 First Pitch at 7:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

FOX23 TRIPLE PLAY THURSDAY

We continue the opening home stand with the all-new Triple Play Thursday presented by Pepsi, FOX23, 97.5 KMOD and AM 1430 The Buzz! Every Thursday this season, fans can enjoy $3 selected 16-ounce domestic beers, $4 selected 12-ounce craft beers and $3 souvenir sodas. This night will feature $3 Bud and Bud Lights and $4 Hop and Sting DrillVille IPAs. The discounted beers will be served at the main concession stands and in right field by the Oil Derrick Gate. The souvenir sodas will be available at the main concession stands.

SCOTT HENNESSEY BOBBLEHEADS

The first 1,000 fans to enter the Tulsa World, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood gates will receive a bobblehead of Drillers manager Scott Hennessey, the second winningest manager in Drillers history! Hennessey will also be available from 6:00-6:20 p.m. to sign autographs for fans on the concourse behind home plate.

LIVE MUSIC FROM THE KING CABBAGE BRASS BAND

The renowned King Cabbage Brass Band will be on hand to perform and entertain fans before and during the game courtesy of Celsius Energy Drink and Modelo Especial.

Friday, April 12 First Pitch at 7:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

NEWS ON 6 FRIDAY NIGHT FIREWORKS

It's the first Friday Night Fireworks Show of the 2024 season! Celebrate the end of the work week with baseball and Fireworks presented by Saint Francis, News On 6, 92.9 The River and The Blitz 1170 AM.

Saturday, April 13 First Pitch at 7:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

NEWSCHANNEL 8 GRAND SLAM SATURDAY

The home stand continues with the first Grand Slam Saturday of the year! To get the night started, fans can enjoy a Happy Half Hour from 6:00-6:30 p.m. The first Grand Slam Saturday of the season is made possible by the Osage Casino Hotel, NewsChannel 8 and K95.5.

DRILLERS HOODIE GIVEAWAY

The first 1,500 fans to enter the Union Home Mortgage, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood Gates will receive a blue, Drillers hoodie courtesy of the Osage Casino Hotel. This giveaway will be available in adult medium, XL, XXL & XXXL and youth large sizes.

Sunday, April 14 First Pitch at 1:00 PM / Gates Open at 11:45 a.m. (Tulsa World 1B Gate) & 12:00 p.m. (all other gates)

NEWSCHANNEL 8 FUNDAY SUNDAY

We conclude the home stand with a FUNday Sunday! All kids, ages 14 and under, will receive a coupon for a free hot dog, drink, fruit serving and an ice cream treat. In addition, kids can play in the QuikTrip Hornsby's Hangout for FREE and are invited to run the bases after the game, courtesy of Delta Dental. FUNday Sunday is made possible by Ferguson Kia, NewsChannel 8 and Mix 96.5.

OILY THE OILER CAP GIVEAWAY

The first 1,000 fans to enter the Tulsa World, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood gates will receive snapback caps with Oily the Oiler mascot on the fronts courtesy of Ferguson Kia.

KID'S CATCH ON THE FIELD

We invite all kids to bring their gloves and come out early to play a game of catch on the field prior to the Drillers game. Kids can play catch in the outfield from 11:45 a.m. until 12:15 p.m.

