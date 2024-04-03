1PointFive Joins Hooks Community Leaders

April 3, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

CORPUS CHRISTI - The Corpus Christi Hooks are thrilled to announce the addition of 1PointFive as a Community Leaders Program partner. 1PointFive is a carbon capture, utilization and sequestration company that is developing a direct air capture hub in South Texas and will partner with the Hooks to promote awareness of environmental initiatives and community impact opportunities throughout the Coastal Bend region.

At the forefront of the relationship is a collaboration between the Hooks and 1PointFive with the Coastal Bend Bays & Estuaries Program. This program protects and restores the health and productivity of the bays and estuaries while supporting continued economic growth and public use of these resources.

"The Hooks are beyond excited to partner with 1PointFive and Coastal Bend Bays & Estuaries Program," said Brady Ballard, Hooks General Manager. "Having another avenue in which to use our Hooks platform in the community, which is to keep our bays clean and being mindful of our natural resources is an important contribution to all who work and play in the Coastal Bend. I know Sammy the Seagull is especially excited."

"The Coastal Bend Bays & Estuaries Program is thrilled to be partnering with 1PointFive and the Hooks through the Community Leaders Program," said Dr. Kiersten Stanzel, Executive Director, Coastal Bend Bays & Estuaries Program. "By working together, we can help ensure that the bays and estuaries of the Texas Coastal Bend remain a vibrant part of the region's environmental and economic landscape by preserving and enhancing their role as a recreational resource, international seaport, and habitat for fish and wildlife. We also look forward to finding ways to get folks directly involved in the work we do through volunteer opportunities and educational events."

"We look forward to expanding our collaboration in the Coastal Bend region and supporting a program that protects the environment and natural resources," said Trey Fournier, Project Director, 1PointFive. "This partnership builds on our ongoing community engagement for our South Texas Direct Air Capture (DAC) Hub and is designed to create many benefits in the region."

The Corpus Christi Hooks are the Double-A affiliate of the Houston Astros. Owned and operated by the Astros, the Hooks play their home games at Whataburger Field, which is located at the Port of Corpus Christi. Hooks Baseball strives to create unique and memorable experiences, connecting fans to fun, family, friends, and the community.

