Naturals Breaking Roster Announced

April 3, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

SPRINGDALE, Ark - The Kansas City Royals have announced the Northwest Arkansas Naturals' preliminary roster for the 2024 season, and it features a total of 20 players that have spent time in Northwest Arkansas before. An official Opening Night roster will be finalized prior to the home opener against the Tulsa Drillers (Double-A Affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers) on Friday, April 5th.

The returning list of players is highlighted by a group of infielders that includes Cayden Wallace, Peyton Wilson, Dillan Shrum, Javier Vaz, and Leonel Valera. Catcher Luca Tresh along with outfielders Gavin Cross, Diego Hernandez, and River Town are also set to make their return. The Naturals' pitching staff will also feature 11 returners highlighted by right-handers Mason Barnett, Eric Cerantola, Chandler Champlain, William Fleming, Noah Murdock, Anderson Paulino, Anthony Simonelli, and Beck Way in addition to left-handers Noah Cameron, Tyson Guerrero, and Rylan Kaufman.

The Naturals' roster that Tommy Shields will manage to begin the 2024 season is also well-represented in the prospect rankings with nine of the Royals' Top 30 prospects according to MLB.com will be calling Arvest Ballpark home to begin the season. That list of prospects includes Cayden Wallace (No. 3), Mason Barnett (No. 6), Gavin Cross (No. 8), Chandler Champlain (No. 12), Javier Vaz (No. 16), Noah Cameron (No. 21), Peyton Wilson (No. 24), Eric Cerantola (No. 27), and Tyson Guerrero (No. 30).

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals initial roster breaks down as follows:

Pitchers (15): RHP Luinder Avila, RHP Mason Barnett, RHP Ryan Brady, LHP Noah Cameron, RHP Eric Cerantola, RHP Chandler Champlain, RHP William Fleming, LHP Tyson Guerrero, LHP Rylan Kaufman, LHP Keylan Killgore, RHP Noah Murdock, RHP Cruz Noriega, RHP Anderson Paulino, RHP Anthony Simonelli, RHP Beck Way

Infielders (7): Josh Lester (L), Shervyen Newton (S), Dillan Shrum (R), Leonel Valera (R), Javier Vaz (L), Cayden Wallace (R), Peyton Wilson (S)

Catchers (2): Rodolfo Durán (R), Luca Tresh (R)

Outfielders (4): Gavin Cross (L), Joe Gray Jr. (R), Diego Hernandez (L), River Town (L)

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals will open the 2024 season on Friday, April 5th at 7:05 p.m. when they will host the Tulsa Drillers at Arvest Ballpark. Opening Night is presented by Downtown Springdale and Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers and will feature a post-game fireworks show after the game.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are the Double-A Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and play at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas. For more information, including tickets, groups, promotions, stats, and more, visit NWANaturals.com, and follow us @NWANaturals (X/Instagram) and Facebook.com/Naturals.

