Drillers Team up with Hop and Sting Brewing Company for DrillVille IPA

April 3, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Baseball fans ages 21 and over will have a new beverage to enjoy this season. The Tulsa Drillers have partnered with Hop and Sting Brewing Company to develop the new, DrillVille IPA which will be available at ONEOK Field throughout the baseball season and at many Tulsa area bars, restaurants and retail locations.*

DrillVille IPA is a light bodied, citrus IPA with a modest bitterness and a big juicy flavor and aroma. It will be a great offering to enjoy while taking in Drillers games or any summer activities.

DrillVille IPA will first be available on Monday, April 8 at a tasting at McNellie's Downtown. The special Pint Night event will begin at 5:00 p.m. and will feature a special appearance by the Drillers mascot, Hornsby.

It will also be available the following evening, Tuesday, April 9, at the Drillers home opener at ONEOK Field. Fans will be able to find DrillVille IPA at the Hop and Sting Bar on the third base concourse and at the Grab 'n Go and Libation Station locations.

"Hop and Sting Brewing Company is ecstatic to announce the release of our latest beer, DrillVille IPA, in partnership with the Tulsa Drillers," said Hop and Sting Co-Founder Jon Powell. "As huge baseball fans, the opportunity to partner with a great organization like the Drillers was one we couldn't pass up. We've fallen in love with Tulsa over the past few years and are proud to offer this great beer to the Tulsa community."

Drillers President Mike Melega said, "The folks at Hop and Sting have become great supporters of Drillers Baseball and ONEOK Field."

"We are extremely excited to collaborate with them on this delicious and easy drinking IPA, and we are looking forward to seeing the DrillVille brand all over town."

*DrillVille IPA is available at the following locations

71st Wine & Spirits (Tulsa)

Bramble Breakfast & Bar (Broken Arrow)

Burton's Liquor Mart (Tulsa)

Cellar Dweller (Tulsa)

Elote Café & Catering (Tulsa)

Grand Vin Bottle Shop (South Tulsa)

Lone Wolf Banh Mi (Tulsa)

McNellie's (Tulsa)

Mercury Lounge (Tulsa)

Reasor's (Tulsa)

Reds Bar (Tulsa)

Roosevelt's Bar (Tulsa)

The Brook Brookside (Tulsa)

The Brook Downtown (Tulsa)

The Jim Sports Bar (Tulsa)

Tulsa Hills Wine Cellar (Tulsa)

About Hop and Sting Brewing Company

The name Hop and Sting pays homage to the tale of the Frog and the Scorpion. In this story, both creatures stay true to their nature despite knowing the consequences could be dire. While this story does not have a happy ending, it poses an interesting question: Do we play it safe while denying what is in our hearts, or do we risk it all to do what's in our nature?

We started Hop and Sting Brewing Co. because brewing great beer is our top priority. Our focus is on the quality of our beer and the experience it brings to the beer drinker. To do this, we are willing to risk it all. Why? It's our nature to brew.

We brew high quality, small batch, craft ales and lagers which will be available in both draft and packaged forms. We are dedicated to producing only the highest quality beers, based on a foundation of education, experience, discipline, and attention to detail.

Texas League Stories from April 3, 2024

