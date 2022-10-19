Mariners Renew Community Collection Initiative

October 19, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Mariners are once again giving back to the community all season long, with the return of the "Community Collection" program, presented by Jordan's Furniture. At each game day throughout the 2022-23 season, fans can donate items to a variety of charitable causes, with the chance to earn tickets to a future game.

For all home games in the months of October and November, the Mariners will be collecting non-perishable food items for South Portland Food Cupboard. Fans who bring five or more items will receive a ticket voucher to a Mariners Wednesday home game.

"We are so excited to once again be working with the Maine Mariners as much needed food is collected," said Dwayne Hopkins, Executive Director for South Portland Food Cupboard. "Together, we are feeding neighbors in need. Partnerships like this show us once again that none of us can do everything but all of us working together can do anything."

For December and January, the Mariners have partnered again with the Marine Toys for Tots and Holden Police Department to collect toys and stuffed animals. They will also again be the beneficiaries for the Teddy Bear Toss on December 4th. Donations of three or more toys are eligible for a Wednesday ticket voucher.

The Holden Police Department is excited to again partner with the Maine Mariners' "Teddy Bear Toss," said Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley. "Stuffed animals obtained last year were incorporated into our '25 Days of Kindness' project, which benefited countless children, families and organizations in Penobscot County and beyond! Holden police officers are looking forward to another great charitable (and #CatchTheCurrent) season!"

The final Community Collection partnership this season will be with "Through These Doors," Cumberland County's domestic violence resource. They are requesting personal hygiene items in the months of February, March, and April. Fans can receive a Wednesday ticket voucher by donating three or more items.

"Through These Doors is honored to be included in Maine Mariners Community Collections this year," said Executive Director Rebecca Hobbs. "The Mariners' plan for the season of collections is generous and thoughtful in its approach to including a variety of nonprofits in our area. At TTD, we support survivors of domestic abuse who often leave their home with very little in their possession, and when people leave our shelter they are often starting over with nothing as well. These donations will be appreciated and used by many people as they try to build a life free of abuse and violence. Thanks to our generous community and to Maine Mariners for their support!"

At one featured game in each "segment" of the season, Jordan's Furniture will give away a "four pack" of ropes course passes to the first five people who bring a donation. The three games are "Thanksgiving Eve" on November 23rd, "Teddy Bear Toss" on December 4th, and "Underwear/Sports Bra Toss" on February 19th. Preble Street will be the beneficiary of the underwear and sports bra donations.

The Community Collection box will be located outside the security gates, just inside the Spring Street entrance to the Ware-Butler box office. If they meet the donation minimum, fans can pick up their ticket vouchers at the Promotions Port, located on the backside of the Ware-Butler box office inside the gates.

The 2022-23 season is presented by Hannaford To Go, and begins this Friday, October 21st at Trois-Rivieres, followed by the home opener on Saturday, October 22nd also against the Lions at 6 PM. Individual game tickets for all 36 home games are on sale now, online, at the Ware-Butler Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena, or by calling 207-775-3458. Full season, half season, 12-game plans, and 10-ticket flex packs are also available. More information on ticket packages is available by calling 833-GO-MAINE, emailing mariners-sales@comcastspectacor.com, or by visiting MarinersOfMaine.com.

