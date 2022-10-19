Stingrays Add Pair of Coaches to Hockey Operations Staff

October 19, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have announced the additions of Hunter Bishop and Adam Oliver to the hockey operations staff. Bishop will serve as the team's player development coach and Oliver will serve as the team's strength and conditioning coach.

"Hunter is a passionate and hard-working person," said Head Coach Brenden Kotyk. "He loves helping guys elevate their games and reach their highest potential. Hunter has a great knowledge of the game, and as a former Stingray, he knows what it takes to get these guys ready come game day."

A native of Fairbanks, AK, Bishop played his collegiate hockey at Ohio State University before signing an entry-level NHL contract with the Montreal Canadiens in 2010. The former pro played for the Stingrays during the 2012-13 NHL lockout season, eventually calling Charleston his home after retiring in 2019. During his 10-year professional career, Bishop played with stints in the AHL, ECHL, and Europe. In addition to working with the Stingrays, Bishop owns Hunter Bishop Hockey and runs player development that ranges from youth programs to training current pros including NHL players David Krejci and Torey Krug.

Oliver earned his bachelor's degree in physical education and exercise science in 2016 from Norwich University. Since then, he has coached clients of all ages, helping them in all aspects of leading a healthy life starting with their current health, diet, and lifestyle. Oliver is a certified strength and conditioning specialist, a certified functional strength coach, and the owner of Decentralized Strength.

"Adam is an intelligent person who loves helping guys reach their goals," said Kotyk. "He is going play an essential role for our team as we ramp up further into the season. He will educate our players about the best methods for conditioning and how to manage their workloads during the long season."

The Stingrays kick off their 30th season celebration at the North Charleston Coliseum on Saturday, October 22 against the Norfolk Admirals at 6:05 p.m. Make sure to beat the rush and come out early for the Bud Light Pregame Tailgate Party from 4-6 p.m. The first 2,500 fans at the game will receive a 2022-23 magnet schedule presented by MUSC Health. Support Charleston Southern University's Operation Christmas Drive by donating a variety of items found here.

Season ticket plans are on sale now! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-2248.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 19, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.