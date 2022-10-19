Idaho Steelheads Add Forward Ryan Dmowski and Goaltender Adam Scheel from AHL Texas Stars

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today the club has added forward Ryan Dmowski and goaltender Adam Scheel from AHL Texas Stars.

Dmowski, 25, signed a one-year AHL contract with the Texas Stars on August 4, 2022. The 6-foot, 206lb forward tallied 19 points (11G, 8A) with the Steelheads last season after being acquired via trade from the South Carolina Stingrays on March 16. Dmowski scored a franchise high five goals in his second game as a Steelhead on March 19 in a 6-1 win over Utah and began his Idaho career with a four-game point/goal streak registering 14 points (9G, 5A). The East Lyme, CT native tallied 22 points (15G, 7A) in 20 games with South Carolina and played 23 AHL contests with the Hershey Bears notching 10 points (7G, 3A).

Scheel, 23, signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Dallas Stars on April 1, 2021. The 6-foot-3, 192lb goaltender split time in the ECHL and AHL last season appearing in six games for the Steelheads posting a (3-3-0) record a 2.37 goals against average and a .917 save percentage. In 31 contests with the Texas Stars he posted a (11-10-11) record with a 2.91 goals against average and .902 save percentage. The Lakewood, OH native was named to the NCHC Goaltender of the Year and First Team All-Star in his final season of collegiate hockey at the University of North Dakota during the 2020-21 campaign appearing in 26 games posting a (20-4-1 record) with a 1.74 goals against average and .931 save percentage. He helped the Fighting Hawks to a NCHC regular season and tournament championship.

Idaho will travel to Coralville, IA this week to open the regular season on Fri., Oct. 21 at 6:05 p.m. vs. the Iowa Heartlanders. All road games can be heard on KTIK 1350AM and streamed on FloHockey.

The Steelheads celebrate their 25th season of hockey in Boise with the home opener at the Idaho Central Arena on Fri., Oct. 28 at 7:10 p.m. vs. the Utah Grizzlies. Season tickets for the 2022-23 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, contact the front office at 208-383-0080 or visit IdahoSteelheads.com. Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

