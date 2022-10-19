Captain A.J. White to Serve as Player Assistant Coach for 2022-23 Season

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today the club has named captain A.J. White a player assistant coach for the 2022-23 season.

"A.J. has displayed tremendous leadership over his tenure with us," Sheen said. "This is the next evolution for his development towards being involved in the game of hockey beyond his playing career. He brings great insights to what's happening on the ice and has earned the opportunity to be involved in the coaching side of the sport."

White, 30, enters his seventh professional season and his fifth with the Steelheads, fourth as captain. Last season the 6-foot-2, 201lb forward led the Steelheads in scoring setting career highs in points (69), goals (25), and assists (44). Over his six-year pro career White has accumulated 255 points (86G, 169A) in 384 ECHL games and two assists in 17 AHL contests. He currently ranks third in games played, fifth in points, sixth in goals, and fourth in assists in Steelheads ECHL history.

"First of I'm extremely grateful to the organization and the coaching staff for giving me this opportunity," White said. "I'm excited to learn from both Coach Sheen and Kelly this season and expand my knowledge in the game of hockey from a different perspective. We're all super excited about the group that we have and can't wait to drop the puck on Friday night."

Idaho will travel to Coralville, IA this week to open the regular season on Fri., Oct. 21 at 6:05 p.m. vs. the Iowa Heartlanders. All road games can be heard on KTIK 1350AM and streamed on FloHockey.

The Steelheads celebrate their 25th season of hockey in Boise with the home opener at the Idaho Central Arena on Fri., Oct. 28 at 7:10 p.m. vs. the Utah Grizzlies. Season tickets for the 2022-23 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, contact the front office at 208-383-0080 or visit IdahoSteelheads.com. Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

