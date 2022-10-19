Rochester Assigns Olischefski to Cyclones

Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones have been assigned forward Kohen Olischefski from AHL affiliate-Rochester Americans.

Olischefski, 24, began his pro career near the end of the 2021-22 season, skating in three games for Rochester. He was signed to a one-year AHL contract in the offseason. Olischefski joins forward Josh Passolt, defenseman Zach Berzolla, and goaltender Beck Warm as the AHL-contracted players on the Cyclones roster ahead of the 2022-23 ECHL season.

"We're excited to have Kohen's next step in his development take place in Cincinnati," said Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Jason Payne. "He's a strong player who we got to see during Rochester and Buffalo's camps and we'll look to bring the most out of his game at this level so he can take that next step in his career."

Kohen Olischefski

Position: Forward

Drafted: Undrafted

Age: 24 (2/1/1998)

Born: Abbotsford, British Columbia

HT: 6'1" | WT: 187 lbs

Shoots: Right

- Signed a one-year AHL contract with the Rochester Americans in July 2022.

- Made AHL debut following conclusion of NCAA season on March 26, 2022 vs Syracuse.

- Named to NCHC Academic All-Conference Team and NCHC Distinguished Scholar Athlete all 3 seasons at University of Denver.

- Won NCHC Championship his freshman year at University of Denver.

- Finished 2nd in scoring on 2016-17 BCHL Chilliwack team.

The puck drops on the 2022-23 regular season on the road October 23rd! Be sure to come out Saturday October 29th for First Face-off at Heritage Bank Center! (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information, and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com!

