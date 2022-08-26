Mariners Bring Back Pat Shea

PORTLAND, ME - A fan favorite is returning to the Maine Mariners for the 2022-23 season. On Friday, the Mariners announced that forward Patrick Shea has re-signed with the team after having a productive rookie year in 2021-22.

Shea, 25, originally joined the Mariners last November, becoming the fourth University of Maine alumnus to suit up, following Brendan Robbins, Ed Tralmaks, and J.D. Greenway. He made his professional debut on November 14th, 2021 against the Trois-Rivieres Lions and had a major impact in the game, scoring a goal and registering a fight. Shea quickly became a mainstay in the Mariners lineup and would skate in 60 total games. He finished seventh on the team in scoring with 31 points (15 goals, 16 assists) and was one of the team's top penalty killers.

Shea saw four American Hockey League games as well for the Springfield Thunderbirds, in which he registered two assists. He suffered a lower body injury in early April, forcing him to miss the final six games of the regular season and the first five of the playoffs. He played in Game 6 of the first round series against Reading, in what would prove to be the Mariners final game.

"I couldn't be more pumped to be back in Maine again," said Shea. "It has become a second home for me up there, I love it. We have the most loyal fans in the game, who make it a blast to play every night, and a great group of guys returning. I can't wait to get started."

Originally from Marshfield, Massachusetts, Shea had a standout high school and prep hockey career. He posted a 71-point season for Kimball Union Academy in 2015-16, in just 31 games. He was selected by the Florida Panthers in the 7th round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

Shea played at UMaine from 2016-20, where in addition to Robbins, Tralmaks and Greenway, he was also teammates with forwards Mitch Fossier and Tim Doherty, who both recently joined the Mariners. In 135 career collegiate games, Shea had 54 points (20 goals, 34 assists).

Shea is the eleventh player revealed on the 2022-23 Mariners roster, which can be viewed here.

