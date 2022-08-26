Everblades to Hold Auction for Remaining 2021-22 Warm-Up Jerseys

ESTERO, Fla -- The Florida Everblades will hold a virtual auction on the DASH App this week for game-worn 2021-22 warm-up jerseys. All net proceeds from the virtual auction will be donated to St. Matthew's House. To view the auction, click HERE.

The jersey auction will open Monday, August 29th at 12 p.m. and will close the following Monday, September 5th at 12 p.m. For pickup details, the winner of each jersey will be contacted once the auction ends. Please note that all jerseys only have a number on the back and no nameplate.

Fans can download the free DASH auction app on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Interested buyers will need to create an account to bid on the auction.

