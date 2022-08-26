Griffin Brings Scoring Touch Back to Cyclones

August 26, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones announced today that the team has re-signed forward Lincoln Griffin for the 2022-23 ECHL season.

Griffin, 25, was claimed off waivers by Head Coach Jason Payne last December. After a slow start, the Walpole, Massachusetts native helped carry the team through January with a nine goal, 14-point month.

"When Payner brought me in and gave me a chance, I'd like to say I played well," said Griffin. "I couldn't have done that without my teammates, especially the leaders. I was kinda nervous and anxious coming in because I had been up and down and kinda all over the place but I really settled in here and found a home in Cincinnati."

"Lincoln is a great example of a player who takes opportunity and runs with it," said Payne. "He played up and down our lineup and contributed in all situations. He's a soldier. He does what's asked of him and finds success in all areas. Doesn't matter if it's five-on-five, power play, penalty kill; we know we can rely on Lincoln to be effective and produce."

Lincoln Griffin

Position: Forward

Drafted: Undrafted

Age: 25 (1/15/1997)

Born: Walpole, Massachusetts

HT: 5'10" | WT: 174 lbs

Shoots: Left

- Put up 21 goals and 46 points across 57 games with Cyclones last season after being claimed off waivers from Greenville. Goals with Cincinnati include an overtime winner against Fort Wayne (March 19) and his first career hat trick over Wheeling (Janurary 28).

- Spent two stints in Greenville, including six games last season and eight games in 2019-20. Also played five games for Worcester that season.

- Spent entire 2020-21 season in SPHL-Knoxville, accumulating 15 points over 32 games.

- 154 games of division one collegiate experience at Northeastern University from 2015-19. Won NCAA Hockey East Championship his freshman and senior seasons. Best season came senior year, when Griffin scored seven goals and 21 points.

The puck drops on the 2022-23 regular season on the road October 23rd! Be sure to come out Saturday October 29th for First Face-off at Heritage Bank Center! Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information, and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 26, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.