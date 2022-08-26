Swamp Rabbits Unveil 22-23 Warm-Up Jersey

GREENVILLE, SC - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits announced today the club's 2022-23 LA Kings and Ontario Reign themed Fluor Warm-up Jerseys that will be worn throughout the 2022-23 season.

The black, white, and silver jerseys prominently feature the LA Kings and Ontario Reign logos on the shoulder, representing Greenville's new NHL and AHL affiliates that were announced on Tuesday.

The new Swamp Rabbits crest was inspired by both the Kings and Reign logos and features the iconic italicized lettering.

The warm-up jerseys also features the Fluor Corporation and Golf for Greenville logos and will be auctioned off following the 2022-23 season to benefit Fluor Cares and Golf for Greenville.

The Swamp Rabbits open the 2022-23 season, presented by Bon Secours, on Saturday, October 22 at 7:05 p.m. as they take on the newest team in the ECHL, the Savannah Ghost Pirates, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Single Game Tickets for the select "Big 5" promotional games are on sale now by calling (864)-674-7825 or by visiting SwampRabbits.com.

