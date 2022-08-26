Swamp Rabbits Add Tanner Eberle to Offense

GREENVILLE, SC - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits announced today that the club has signed experienced forward Tanner Eberle to an ECHL contract ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Eberle, 28, signs with Greenville and returns to North America after a four year stint in the United Kingdom withe the EIHL's Sheffield Steelers. In 170 games for the central-England club, the Regina, SK native totaled 136 points (69g, 67a), including a 44 point performance over a 49-game span during the 2019-20 season.

Prior to his tenure overseas, the 5' 11", 174-pounder appeared in 176 games in the ECHL, most recently with the Jacksonville Icemen during the 2017-18 season. In his ECHL career, Eberle has amassed 82 points (47g, 35a) between three different clubs.

Along with his appearances in the ECHL, Eberle recorded 11 games in the AHL with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers and the Iowa Wild.

The Swamp Rabbits open the 2022-23 season, presented by Bon Secours, on Saturday, October 22 at 7:05 p.m. as they take on the newest team in the ECHL, the Savannah Ghost Pirates, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Single Game Tickets for the select "Big 5" promotional games are on sale now by calling (864)-674-7825 or by visiting SwampRabbits.com.

