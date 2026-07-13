Marina Mabrey vs. Paige Bueckers: Point for Point Presented by @mmschocolate
Published on July 12, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Toronto Tempo YouTube Video
Every bucket had an answer
Marina Mabrey and Paige Bueckers each dropped 34 points in Friday's Dallas-Tempo thriller in this week's Point for Point presented by @mmschocolate.
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
Check out the Toronto Tempo Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 12, 2026
- Sky Fall Short 96-91 against Wings to Conclude Road Trip - Chicago Sky
- Wings Blow past Chicago in the Fourth - Dallas Wings
- Liberty Rally Falls Short in Montreal - New York Liberty
- Alanna Smith Injury Update - Dallas Wings
- Sparks Agree to Part Ways with General Manager Raegan Pebley - Los Angeles Sparks
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Toronto Tempo Stories
- Toronto Tempo Set New WNBA Regular Season Attendance Record
- Toronto Tempo Sign Kayla Alexander to Seven-Day Hardship Contract
- Marina Mabrey Named a Reserve for 2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game
- Kyle Lowry and Ayahna Cornish-Lowry Join Toronto Tempo Ownership Group
- Marina Mabrey Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week