Marina Mabrey vs. Paige Bueckers: Point for Point Presented by @mmschocolate

Published on July 12, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Toronto Tempo YouTube Video







Every bucket had an answer

Marina Mabrey and Paige Bueckers each dropped 34 points in Friday's Dallas-Tempo thriller in this week's Point for Point presented by @mmschocolate.

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 12, 2026

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