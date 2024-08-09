Marauders Score 6 Unanswered, Beat Mets 9-4

August 9, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders made it four straight wins in their current series against the St. Lucie Mets with a 9-4 victory on Friday night at Clover Park. Bradenton is now 10-0 vs. St. Lucie this season.

The Mets overcame an early 3-0 deficit to take a 4-3 lead in the third inning, but the advantage was short lived. Bradenton tied the game on a two-out error in the fourth inning and scored three more runs in the fifth to go up 7-4. The Marauders tacked on two insurance runs in the eighth.

The Marauders blasted four consecutive extra base hits with one out in the second inning off Mets starter Joel Diaz to go up 3-0. Miguel Sosa and Javier Rivas hit back-to-back doubles for a 1-0 lead. Braydon Bishop followed with a RBI triple. Jeral Toledo ripped a RBI double to make it 3-0 but was thrown out at third base trying to stretch it to a triple.

The Mets scored four runs in the third inning against Bradenton starter Khristian Curtis. Willy Fanas and Diego Mosquera each worked walks to start the inning. Boston Baro belted a RBI double and A.J. Ewing followed with a game-tying two-run triple. Ewing scored on a wild pitch to put the Mets up 4-3.

An errant throw by Mets third baseman Colin Houck with two outs in the top of the fourth allowed Rivas to score from third base to tie the game 4-4.

Esmerlyn Valdez drew a leadoff walk from Mets reliever Lucas Gordillo in the fifth inning and he was promptly knocked in by a Shalin Polanco double for a 5-4 Bradenton lead. The Marauders would load the bases with no outs in the inning and score a second run on a double play ball induced by Gordillo. A passed ball by Vincent Perozo let in a third run to increase the Marauders lead to 7-4.

Jeral Toledo executed a squeeze bunt in the eighth to bring home Rivas. Keiner Delgado dunked in a two-out RBI single later in the frame for the final run of the night.

Baro went 2 for 4 with a double, walk, RBI and run. Ewing was also 2 for 4 with a triple and RBI. Yonatan Henriquez had two hits as well.

Gordillo took the loss in his team debut. He was charged with four runs (two earned) in 2.1 innings.

Bradenton reliever Clevari Tejada turned in 4.2 scoreless innings to get the win.

The Mets (12-26, 34-70) and Marauders (16-24, 45-61) play the fifth game of their series at Clover Park on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. Kids can run the bases after the game.

