Jupiter Ends Four-Game Losing Streak with 10-5 Victory Over Ft. Myers Friday Night

August 9, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

JUPITER, FL - The Jupiter Hammerheads (56-48, 20-18) snapped their four-game losing streak with a comeback victory over the Ft. Myers Mighty Mussels (54-47, 23-13), winning by a final score of 10-5 on Friday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. It is the most runs scored by the Hammerheads since defeating the Daytona Tortugas 13-3 back on July 24th. Jupiter starting pitcher Jake Brooks (W, 9-3) earned his league-leading ninth victory on the season with a strong finish.

The top of the first inning was a struggle again for Jupiter with starting pitcher Brooks on the mound. Ft. Myers had the first two hitters in the lineup score thanks to an RBI double by Kyle DeBarge and an RBI single by Billy Amick put the Mighty Mussels in front by a score of 2-0. Jupiter pitching has surrendered 11 runs in the first inning over the last three games.

The Hammerheads got a run back in the bottom of the frame as Gage Miller drove in Jake DeLeo on an RBI double to cut the deficit to 2-1.

The ballgame started to go back and forth as DeBarge hit an RBI single in the top of the third inning to increase the Ft. Myers lead to 3-1. In the top of the fourth inning, the Mighty Mussels added two more runs thanks to two errors in the frame and expanded their lead to 5-1.

After the Jupiter offense tallied six hits combined over the previous two games, the Hammerheads recorded six hits in the bottom of the fourth inning as six runs came into score highlighted by a two-RBI single by Carter Johnson to tie the game and a two-RBI double by Garret Forrester to give Jupiter its first lead at 7-5.

After a rough start, Brooks finished his start strong and completed five innings allowing five runs of which three were earned. The Hammerheads continued to provide run support in the bottom of the fifth inning. With two runners on base and no outs, DeLeo hit an RBI double, his third of the game, to drive in Connor Caskenette. Miller followed that up with a sacrifice fly for his third RBI of the game. Johnson capped the scoring in the inning with an RBI single for his third RBI of the game and gave the Hammerheads a 10-5 lead.

After the fifth inning, both pitching staffs settled the game down. Jupiter's bullpen of Patrick Murphy, Juan Reynoso, and Jesse Bergin combined for four scoreless innings and five strikeouts in relief to secure the 10-5 victory for the Hammerheads over the Mighty Mussels on Friday night.

Seven of the nine starters in the Jupiter lineup had at least one of the 13 total hits. The top three hitters in the Hammerheads' lineup of DeLeo, Miller, and Johnson went a combined 8-for-13 with eight RBIs, five runs scored, and four doubles to lead the offense.

Game Five of the six-game series between Jupiter and Ft. Myers takes place on Saturday, August 10th with first pitch scheduled for 6:00 p.m. Juan De La Cruz is scheduled to make the start on the mound for the Hammerheads against Adrian Bohorquez for the Mighty Mussels.

