Mighty Mussels Game Notes - Fri, Aug 9 at Jupiter

August 9, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







The Mighty Mussels are 15-3 in their last 18 road games and look to keep the road vibes alive this weekend in Jupiter (MIA).

Mussels Pre-Game Live hits the airwaves 15 minutes prior to first pitch.

Pitching Matchups

Fri, 6:30 pm - RHP Jose Olivares (2-1, 2.86) vs. RHP Jake Brooks (8-3, 2.23)

Sat, 6pm - RHP Adrian Bohorquez (0-0, 0.00) vs. RHP Juan De La Cruz (0-0, 0.00)

Sun, 12pm - LHP Ross Dunn (1-3, 6.13) vs. RHP Walin Castillo (1-2, 5.52)

HALL GOES SEVEN, LEADS 2-0 BLANKING OF HAMMERHEADS

Mussels' starting pitcher Tanner Hall became the first Fort Myers pitcher to complete seven innings this season with a masterful performance Thursday. The Southern Miss product retired 16 consecutive batters at one point, a stretch that ranged from the second inning into the seventh. He struck out seven and allowed just two hits, facing two batters over the minimum. Brandon Winokur set the tone with a home run in the first inning, allowing the Mussels to win despite going 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position.

TANNER THE TERROR

Mussels' starting pitcher Tanner Hall has put together his best stretch of pitching late in the summer. The Twins' fourth round pick last season, Hall has struck out 39 batters over his last 26.2 innings, setting a new career high in innings in each of his last two outings. Hall's top three totals in innings, strikeouts and pitches have been recorded within his last four outings.

DRAFT PICK STAMPEDE

The Mighty Mussels added 2024 first round pick Kaelen Culpepper to their roster Friday, promoting Rixon Wingrove to Cedar Rapids. Culpepper is the eighth draft pick to be added to the roster, and ninth new hitter added in the last two weeks:

ADDED

- SS Kaelen Culpepper - 1st Rd pick (8/9)

- OF Caden Kendle - 5th Rd pick (8/6)

- C Derek Bender - 6th Rd pick (8/6)

- 3B Jay Thomason - 17th Rd pick (8/6)

- SS Kyle DeBarge - 1C Rd pick (8/3)

- 3B Billy Amick - 2nd Rd pick (8/3)

- C Khadim Diaw - 3rd Rd pick (8/3)

- C/OF Jaime Ferrer - 4th Rd pick (8/3)

- OF Yasser Mercedes up from FCL (7/25)

WHO ARE THESE HAMMERHEADS?

The Jupiter Hammerheads (MIA) assigned 10 2024 draft picks to their roster last Friday, adding nine new hitters to the position player core. Only three bats from before the draft remain. Here are where the current Hammerheads rank in Baseball America's post-draft prospect list:

Jupiter BA

SS Carter Johnson 12

1B/OF PJ Morlando 14

3B/OF Gage Miller 19

OF Fenwick Trimble 22

LHP Keyner Benitez 27

RHP Eliazar Dishmey 30

LEAST AGAINST THE EAST

For whatever reason, the Mighty Mussels have struggled against teams from the FSL East this season. After losing three out of four to the worst team in the league (St. Lucie), Fort Myers now has a 15-20 record against the FSL East. They have been particularly bad at home, going 6-15. The Mussels are 37-26 against their own division.

YES SIR, YASSER

Minnesota Twins' No. 19 prospect, outfielder Yasser Mercedes, joined the Mussels on July 25 after dominating in 51 games with the FCL Twins. The 19-year-old led the team with 18 doubles, six homers, 32 runs, and 18 stolen bases while slashing .331 / .421 / .568. Mercedes is off to a slow start across a small sample size since his promotion, going just 5-for-40 with seven runs scored in ten games.

