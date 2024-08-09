Tarpons lose to Tortugas, 6-2

August 9, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Tampa Tarpons News Release









Tampa Tarpons' Luis Arejula in action

(Tampa Tarpons) Tampa Tarpons' Luis Arejula in action(Tampa Tarpons)

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Tarpons (18-19) struggles continued as they dropped their fifth straight game with a 6-2 loss on Friday night to the Daytona Tortugas (21-16) at GMS Field. LHP Henry Lalane made his Tarpons debut and only lasted two outs into the first inning before Tampa turned to their bullpen for the remaining 25 outs. Tampa's offense was unable to cash in on multiple scoring opportunities, leaving seven men on base and going 2-for-12 with runners in scoring position.

Same story, different night as Daytona jumped out to an early lead in the first. Eddy Isturiz walked to lead off the game, and then Ricardo Cabrera doubled into the left field corner to put runners on second and third. Sammy Stafura worked the count full before sending a three-run homer "just inside" the left field foul pole. Tampa did not agree with the fair call as Manager, James Cooper came out to discuss the call with the umpires, and after talking it over, they confirmed their call, and Daytona took a 3-0 lead. After the longball, Esmith Pineda walked and swiped second base before coming around to score on Carlos Sanchez's single.

LF Marshall Toole singled, and SS Roderick Arias walked to begin the home half of the sixth. Tampa attempted a double steal; Toole was thrown out at third, and Arias stole second. With two away, DH Tyler Wilson got Tampa on the board, sending a 101.8 MPH double into the right-center gap, bringing home Arias.

The Tortugas added two more in the seventh. Trey Faltine singled after an overturned ABS call, and then Eddy Isturiz sent his first homer of the year into the right field seats.

CF Willy Montero manufactured a run all by himself in the eighth. He ripped a ground-rule double over the left field wall with one away. He stole third base for his tenth stolen bag of the year and drew a throw from catcher Ryan McCrystal that went into left field. W. Montero got up and ran home to cut Tampa's deficit to four runs.

The Tarpons will be back in action against the Tortugas tomorrow night, with RHP Carlos Lagrange projected on the mound. Join the Tarpons tomorrow as we have our Marvel Defenders of the Diamond Night. Tickets can be purchased at tarponsbaseball.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from August 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.