Hettiger, DeMartini Lead Threshers to 5-3 Win

August 9, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







LAKELAND, FL - Kehden Hettiger hit an RBI double over 400 feet to center and Carson DeMartini scored four times as the Clearwater Threshers (54-50, 11-27) led the whole game in a 5-3 win over the Lakeland Flying Tigers (64-39, 22-16) on Friday night at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium. The Threshers look to take their first series lead when they return for a Saturday evening tilt in Lakeland.

John Spikerman began the game by addressing an error committed by Lakeland's first baseman, Andrew Jenkins. Two pitches later, DeMartini drilled a two-run home run over the right-field fence to give the Threshers a 2-0 lead. DeMartini earned his second hit of the game in the third inning, lacing the first pitch of the frame into left for a leadoff single. He stole second and moved to third on a groundout before Ricardo Rosario drove him in with a two-out single that gave the Threshers a 3-0 advantage.

Lakeland got a leadoff home run to start the bottom of the third inning, cutting their deficit to two runs. DeMartini singled with one out in the fifth inning and stole second base. With two outs in the frame, Hettiger hit a double to deep centerfield to score DeMartini and bring the Threshers' lead back up to three runs.

DeMartini reached for the fourth straight time on a one-out walk in the seventh. The next batter, Raylin Heredia, sent the next pitch out to left-center on a line drive. The ball was dropped by Lakeland centerfielder Nomar Fana, allowing DeMartini to score from first and stretch the Threshers' lead to four.

Lakeland got a run on three wild pitches in the eighth, cutting the Threshers' lead back down to three. They added another run in the ninth, but the Threshers got a strikeout with the tying run aboard to seal a 5-3 victory.

Danyony Pulido (1-0) allowed one run on one hit with four walks and eight strikeouts in 5.0 innings to earn the win. Alex Garbrick tossed 2.0 scoreless and hitless innings with one walk allowed and four strikeouts. Brandon Beckel allowed one run and struck out three in 1.0 inning. Ethan Chenault earned the save with one run allowed in the ninth, walking two and striking out one.

DeMartini's homer was the first of his pro career...It was also the first run the Threshers have plated in the opening inning since August 2...Pulido set a new season-high with eight strikeouts...He earned his first win as a Thresher in his longest outing with Clearwater...DeMartini set a new career-high with three hits...He has four multi-hit games in five games as a pro...Garbrick set a season-high with 2.0 shutout innings and four strikeouts out of the bullpen...The Threshers continue a six-game road series against the Flying Tigers on Saturday, August 10...First pitch will be at 6:00 PM EST...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase Threshers tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from August 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.