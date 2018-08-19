Marathon Game Goes to Bowling Green, 13-9

August 19, 2018 - Midwest League (MWL) - Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release





DAYTON, OH - The Bowling Green Hot Rods earned their 79th win of the season this afternoon, defeating the Dayton Dragons 13-9 in a game that took 3:35. It was the longest nine inning game for the Hot Rods this season. Dayton had 18 hits, a new season high allowed for Hot Rods pitching.

The Dragons jumped on top in the bottom of the first on an RBI double from 2B Jeter Downs, making it 1-0 Dragons.

Hot Rods C Alexander Alvarez hit a two-run home run to left field in the top of the second, giving Bowling Green their first lead of the afternoon at 2-1.

It didn't last long as the Dragons scored the game's next three runs, leading 4-2 heading to the fourth.

Bowling Green responded with their second of three multi-run innings of the afternoon in the top of the fourth. Nine batters came to the plate, and the inning was highlighted by RBI base knocks from 2B Trey Hair, RF Jake Stone, and LF Emilio Gustave. The Hot Rods led 6-4.

Dayton tied the game again in the fifth on a two-run home run from LF Andy Sugilio, making it 6-6.

In the top of the seventh, the Hot Rods scored six runs, sending 11 batters to the plate. In the inning, CF Carl Chester, 1B Jim Haley, Stone, and SS Taylor Walls each collected RBIs, as the Hot Rods built a 12-6 lead.

Dayton responded with three runs in the bottom of the eighth, making it 12-9 going into the final frame.

Stone led off the ninth with a triple to right field and Gustave brought him home, making the final 13-9 in favor of Bowling Green.

RHP Kyle Goodbrand earned his fourth win in relief, while RHP Tyler Zombro earned his fifth save of the season.

The Hot Rods close out the road trip tomorrow night with a 7:00pm Eastern time game against the Dragons. RHP Tommy Romero (6-1, 3.36) will go for Bowling Green, while Dayton will counter with RHP Patrick McGuff (2-4, 3.48).

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 19, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.