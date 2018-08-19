Lugnuts Return, Cruise Past 'Caps, 5-3

LANSING, Mich. - A day after dropping the series opener as the Mighty Wombats on Backyard Baseball Night, the Lansing Lugnuts (31-25, 74-52) regained their moniker and moxie, notching a 5-3 win over the Fort Wayne TinCaps (27-27, 59-64) on Sunday afternoon at Cooley Law School Stadium.

Ryan Gold, Jesus Navarro and Reggie Pruitt strung together RBI singles in a three-run third inning and Bryan Lizardo added an insurance run with an RBI single in the eighth, helping the Lugnuts win for the 11th time in the last 15 games.

Nuts starter Jordan Barrett (Win, 3-2) held the TinCaps to one run in five innings, pitching around four hits and three walks while striking out five.

Emerson Jimenez pitched the sixth and seventh innings, allowing a home run to Jalen Washington.

Then Brody Rodning (Save, 5) stole the show, allowing a run on two hits in the first three batters faced in the eighth before recovering to post six strikeouts in the final two innings and whiffing the final five TinCaps batters of the game.

Fort Wayne starter Mason Thompson (Loss, 6-7) pitched five innings, striking out four and giving up four runs (three earned) on seven hits.

In the victory, leadoff hitter Pruitt went 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored and an RBI, while Ryan Noda, Lizardo and Navarro each finished 2-for-4.

The Nuts wrap up the three-game series on a Dog Days of Summer at 12:05 p.m. Monday, starting right-hander Maximo Castillo (4.68 ERA) against TinCaps left-hander MacKenzie Gore (4.11 ERA). To purchase tickets and live the Lug Life at Cooley Law School Stadium, visit lansinglugnuts.com or call (517) 485-4500.

