Hot Rods Top Dragons 13-9 in Sunday Slugfest

August 19, 2018 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release





Dayton, Ohio - The Bowling Green Hot Rods broke a 6-6 tie with six runs in the seventh inning and held on to defeat the Dayton Dragons 13-9 on Sunday afternoon. A crowd of 9,109 was in attendance at Fifth Third Field.

The game two teams combined for 36 hits including 18 by the Dragons. The high-scoring contest came after the series opener on Saturday when Bowling Green was limited to two hits and the teams combined for only seven.

The Dragons led 4-2 after three innings, getting an RBI double by Jonathan India in the first, two runs on four singles in the second, and a solo home run by Hendrik Clementina in the third. The homer was Clementina's 18th of the year and moved him into a tie for the league lead.

Bowling Green jumped ahead with four runs in the fourth to lead 6-4, but the Dragons responded with a two-run home run by Andy Sugilio in in the fifth to tie the score at 6-6. The homer was Sugilio's fifth of the season and his second in the last two games.

Bowling Green sent 11 batters to the plate in the seventh, collecting six hits and six runs to lead 12-6. The first seven batters in the inning reached base safely.

The Dragons raced back in the eighth. Jose Garcia led off the inning with his sixth home run of the season. Lorenzo Cedrola doubled and Alejo Lopez tripled to drive in Cedrola and make it 12-8. Lopez scored on a single by Sugilio to make it 12-9 as the Dragons had the tying run at the plate with one out. But the next two hitters were retired to end the threat. Bowling Green added one run in the top of the ninth to close out the scoring.

Dayton starting pitcher Mac Sceroler worked three and one-third innings, allowing six runs on eight hits with no walks and four strikeouts. Reliever Miguel Aguilar (4-2) was charged with the loss. He allowed the first three runs in Bowling Green's six-run seventh inning.

The Dragons 18-hit attack was led by four players with three hits each-Garcia, Cedrola, Sugilio, and Leandro Santana. Clementina had two hits.

In the Standings: The Dragons fell to 23-33 in the second half with the loss. They remained four games behind Great Lakes in the Midwest League's East Division Second Half wildcard race. There are 14 games to play including eight home games for the Dragons.

Up Next: The Dragons close out the home stand and the series with Bowling Green at Fifth Third Field on Monday at 7:00 p.m. Patrick McGuff (2-4, 3.48) will start for Dayton against Tommy Romero (9-4, 3.01).

For Dragons 2018 ticket information, call (937) 228-2287.

Game Broadcast: All Dragons games are broadcast on radio on Fox Sports 980 WONE and on the internet at wone.com. Games are also available on the Dayton Dragons mobile app.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 19, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.