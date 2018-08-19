'Caps Lose Lead, Game

EASTLAKE, OH - The West Michigan Whitecaps allowed a four-run lead to slip away when Todd Isaacs delivered a walk-off RBI-single as part of a 5-4, ten-inning loss to the Lake County Captains Sunday night at Classic Park.

The loss keeps the "Caps a half-game out of a potential playoff spot behind Great Lakes and a full game behind the Fort Wayne TinCaps in the Midwest League Eastern Division after both teams were defeated earlier on Sunday.

As the game entered the fourth inning in a scoreless tie, the Whitecaps plated four runs to open the scoring. Wenceel Perez doubled as West Michigan loaded the bases before a Colby Bortles two-run single. A wild pitch and sacrifice fly by Luke Sherley extended the "Caps lead to 4-0. Meanwhile, Chance Kirby cruised through four scoreless innings before allowing a solo home run to Richard Palacios in the fifth, and a run-scoring double by Josh Rolette to trim the "Caps lead to 4-2 before leaving after 5.1 innings in the contest. After Bortles' two-run single in the fourth, the next 14 West Michigan batters were retired in order. After pitcher Endrys Briceno allowed a pair of singles in the eighth, reliever Billy Lescher entered and allowed a game-tying RBI-single by Elvis Perez to deadlock the game at four. In the tenth, Isaacs came up with a game-winning RBI-single to score Jose Vicente and send the "Caps to their fifth straight loss away from Fifth Third Ballpark.

Jonathan Teaney (2-3) earns his second win of the season after tossing a scoreless tenth inning, while Lescher (2-1) gives up one unearned run in suffering his first loss of the year. The Whitecaps fall to 62-63 overall and 26-29 in the second half standings. Lake County improves to 53-72 in 2018 and 24-31 in the second half.

The Whitecaps conclude their three-game series against the Lake County Captains Monday at 7:00 pm. The Whitecaps Elvin Rodriguez gets the start against Lake County right-hander Jean Carlos Mejia.

