Snappers Stung by Bees in 6-4 Defeat

Beloit, WI - The Beloit Snappers (63-61, 31-24) were just 2-for-12 with runners in scoring position and fell 6-4 in 10 innings to the Burlington Bees (47-75, 17-36) Sunday afternoon at Pohlman Field in front of 1,723 fans.

In the 10th with Orlando Martinez starting on second, Spencer Griffin tripled to right to score Martinez. With Griffin stealing home, Keinner Pina bunted back to the pitcher Jesus Zambrano to score Griffin.

Trailing 6-4, the Snappers three due up in the bottom of the 10th went down in order.

Burlington batted around and struck first in the third, bringing home four runs on four hits and a couple Snappers errors.

Leadoff man Leonardo Rivas, Orlando Martinez and Kevin Williams scored off two doubles, a hit by pitch with the bases loaded and a fielding error on Nick Allen. In the end, the Bees led 4-0.

Trailing 4-3 in the bottom of the eighth, the Snappers tied it up on a sac fly from Hunter Hargrove that scored Nick Allen from third to make it 4-4. Both teams went down 1-2-3 in their half of the ninth to send it to extras.

The Snappers got on the board in the fourth inning. Miguel Mercedes hit a two-run double to right-center field to score Hargrove and Logan Farrar to cut it to 4-2. For Mercedes, his hot hitting continued and he now has 10 RBI in his last five games.

Mercedes' hit was followed up with a double by Jack Meggs, scoring Mercedes from second and cutting it to 4-3. Meggs, Farrar and Allen all finished with two hits

The loss for the Snappers moves them to 21-44 on the season when the opponent scores first. They also moved to 8-6 on the season in extra-inning games.

The series will wrap up Monday with a return to a 7:00 start time. Taking the hill for the Snappers to start will be the right-hander Bryce Conley (3-5, 4.18). For Burlington, they will send out

