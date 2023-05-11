Manzanas Luchadoras de Fort Wayne - Información Del Juego: 11 de Mayo vs. Paletas de Beloit

Manzanas Luchadoras de Fort Wayne (9-20) vs. Paletas de Beloit (18-10)

Jueves 11 de Mayo | 7:05 pm | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, IN

RHP Victor Lizarraga (No. 7 Padres prospect) vs. RHP Gabe Bierman

TV: MyNetwork 21.3 (Xfinity 1172) | Bally Live app | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

HISPANIC HERITAGE NIGHT: The TinCaps are playing as Las Manzanas Luchadoras (Fighting Apples in Spanish) tonight, wearing special jerseys and hats that originally debuted last August. This is the first of 4 Hispanic Heritage Nights at Parkview Field this season with the others coming up on Friday, June 16; Saturday, July 8; and Sunday, Aug. 20... Tonight the Sky Carp are also playing as Las Paletas with special jerseys and hats as well. A paleta is a Mexican popsicle, which often features fresh fruit flavors, such as lime, mango, pineapple, and watermelon.

GIVEAWAY: The first 500 fans tonight will receive a free luchador mask. The logo for Las Manzanas Luchadoras is symbolic of lucha libre freestyle wrestling, which blends showmanship and athleticism through the luchadores' vibrant wardrobes and rapid-pace movement. Las Manzanas Luchadoras look to mimic the flair and skill of the luchadores... Other promotions at the ballpark tonight will include Latin music and fan prompts like a salsa dance cam.

COPA: Tonight's game is part of a season-long event series around Minor League Baseball called Copa de la Diversión (Fun Cup) that's specifically designed to embrace the culture and values that resonate most with teams' local Hispanic communities. In 2022, the TinCaps / Manznas Luchadoras were 1 of 6 national finalists for Minor League Baseball's award for best Latino fan engagement initiative.

GLOBAL GAME: Fort Wayne's roster currently features players/coaches from Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Venezuela, and Colombia... Entering this season, 29% of MLB players were born outside of the United States, spanning 19 countries and territories.

HOOSIER EN LA CASA: Beloit starting pitcher Gabe Bierman, who's from Jeffersonville, IN, pitched at IU from 2019-21, earning Second Team All-Big Ten status in 2021.

SEEING IT WELL: CF Jakob Marsee has become a regular on the basepaths. Marsee's OBP is .419, which is good for 7th in the MWL. Marsee has also drawn 27 walks (21% rate), which is 3rd-most in the MWL & has 12 SB (4th).

CASTAÑON POWER: 3B Marcos Castañon has showcased his power via the longball. His 5 HR are tied for 5th most in the MWL. Castañon has also racked up 19 RBIs (T-2nd).

MARTORELLA ROLLING: 1B/LF Nathan Martorella has been on a tear. He's tied for the 2nd-most homers in the MWL with 6. Martorella has struck out at a 12.5% clip, which is the 6th-lowest rate in the MWL. He's also 2nd in the MWL with 22 RBIs.

VALENZUELA ON THE RISE: In C Brandon Valenzuela's last 5 starts, he's hitting 7-for-16 (.438) with a double, 3 walks, 3 homers and 4 RBIs.

