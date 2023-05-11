South Bend Cubs and Weigel Broadcasting Co. Extend Television Deal for 2023 Season

May 11, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - South Bend Cubs News Release







SOUTH BEND, IN -The South Bend Cubs have renewed their partnership with Weigel Broadcasting Co. and will broadcast 15 regular season home games on WMYS, My Michiana. This is the eighth consecutive season South Bend Cubs baseball has been available on broadcast television.

We are once again thrilled to be partnering with ABC-57 and My Michiana for another season," said South Bend Cubs President Joe Hart. "They have played a critical role over eight seasons now in bringing South Bend Cubs baseball into the homes of fans and families throughout Michiana."

WMYS, My Michiana, sister station to WBND - ABC 57, broadcasts over-the-air on channel 69 and can be found on Xfinity 15/194HD, U-Verse 69/1069HD, Mediacom 17/717HD, Rochester Telephone Cable 53/353HD as well as Dish 69. Nielsen Holdings reports that the South Bend/Elkhart television designated market reaches nearly 320,000 homes in 10 counties.

Brendan King and Max Thoma both return as the broadcasters for South Bend Cubs baseball on the radio and television.

Remaining 2023 Television Schedule (all times listed in Eastern Time)

Tuesday, May 23 - 6:05 p.m.

Friday, May 26 - 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday, June 6 - 7:05 p.m.

Friday, June 9 - 7:05 p.m.

Friday, June 23 - 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday, July 4 - 7:05 p.m.

Friday, July 7 - 7:05 p.m.

Friday, July 21 - 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday, August 1 - 7:05 p.m.

Friday, August 4 - 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday, August 22 - 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday, September 5 - 7:05 p.m.

Friday, September 8 - 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 11, 2023

South Bend Cubs and Weigel Broadcasting Co. Extend Television Deal for 2023 Season - South Bend Cubs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.