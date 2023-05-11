Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Thursday (7:35 PM Start at Peoria)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Peoria Chiefs (affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals) in the third game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Wednesday: Dayton 5, Peoria 1. Dragons pitchers Chase Petty, Carson Rudd (w), and Donovan Benoit combined to allow just two hits while Michael Trautwein connected on a ninth inning three-run home run. Petty made his first appearance of the year and allowed one run in the first inning before retiring nine of 10 batters faced over the next three frames. Rudd entered the game in the fifth and retired 12 straight batters after allowing a single to the first man he faced, tossing four scoreless innings. Trautwein had two hits including the homer, plus a walk.

Current Series (May 9-14): The Dragons have split the first two games of the series at Peoria. Dayton team stats in the series: .215 batting average; 3.5 runs/game; 2 home runs; 3 stolen bases; 2.12 ERA; 0 errors.

Team Notes

The Dragons have won six of their last nine games. They are 5-3 on the current 12-game road trip, outscoring their opponents 41-21.

Over the last nine games, Dragons pitchers have posted an ERA of 2.14 (75.2 IP, 18 ER), 0.82 better than any other team in the MWL from April 30-May 10. Opponents are batting .186 against the Dragons during those games.

Over the last full turn of the starting pitching rotation (six games), Dayton starters have posted a 1.84 ERA (29.1 IP, 6 ER). No Dayton starter has allowed more than two runs in a game during that time period.

Over the last 17 games (April 21-May 10), the Dragons lead the MWL in runs scored (104), home runs (24), and OPS (.797). Over those 17 games, the Dragons have moved from last in the league in runs to second (five behind West Michigan).

The Dragons have not lost any game by more than one run since April 20 and have held a lead in the seventh inning or later in 17 consecutive games, going 9-8 in those games (all eight losses by one run).

Player Notes

Austin Hendrick has hit safely in 10 straight games, batting .385 (15 for 39) with three doubles, five RBI, and four stolen bases. The 10-game hitting streak is the longest of the year for a Dayton player.

Jack Rogers is hitting .315 over his last 15 games with eight extra base hits including three home runs. Rogers is tied for fifth in the MWL in RBI (19), tied for ninth in extra base hits (11), and eighth in slugging percentage (.500).

Tyler Callihan over his last seven games is hitting .346 (9 for 25) with two home runs, four doubles, and seven RBI.

Ruben Ibarra has played in 13 games since coming off the injured list, batting .317 with four home runs.

Michael Trautwein over his last five games is batting .389 (7 for 18) with a home run, triple, and 4 RBI.

Starting pitcher Hunter Parks over his last four starts: 20 IP, 9 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 7 BB, 19 SO, 0.45 ERA. His season ERA is 1.82.

Blake Dunn was named Cincinnati Reds Minor League Player of the Month for April. Dunn was previously named MWL April Player of the Month. In April, he led the MWL in OPS (1.240), on-base percentage (.538), and runs (17); was second in batting average (.386), slugging percentage (.702), and stolen bases (11); and tied for second in home runs (5), and RBI (18).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Friday, May 12 (7:35 pm): Dayton RH Thomas Farr (0-2, 3.60) at Peoria RH Tim Hence (0-0, 0.00)

Saturday, May 13 (7:35 pm): Dayton RH Julian Aguiar (1-0, 2.42) at Peoria LH Alex Cornwell (3-1, 3.19)

Sunday, May 14 (2:05 pm): Dayton RH Jose Acuña (2-0, 2.42) at Peoria RH Ian Bedell (2-1, 0.90)

