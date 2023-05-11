Loons Leave 12 On-Base, Captains Catch 6-5 Win Six Great Lakes Runners Were Stranded on Base in the Final Three Innings

May 11, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Great Lakes Loons News Release







Eastlake, Ohio. - The Great Lakes Loons (19-11) didn't capitalize on enough of their created opportunities, dropping their first game since May 5th, 6-5 to the Lake County Captains (16-13) on a sunny 71-degree Thursday night at Classic Park.

Maddux Bruns made his High-A debut, as the starter for the Loons. The 20-year-old worked a 1-2-3 10-pitch first inning. In the second, the 2021 1st Round pick of the Dodgers allowed four runs, all coming with two outs. Two walks back-to-back meant runners on and were tailed by a Dayan Frias RBI double and then a three-run home run from Christian Cairo. Cairo's first of 2023.

Great Lakes did open the scoring for the fifth consecutive game. The first three batters up reached with two walks and a leadoff single by Austin Gauthier. Alex Freeland lifted a ball to deep left field, a sacrifice fly to bring Gauthier across. Two runners were left on, in the bottom of the first.

Austin Gauthier led off the third, taking an 0-1 pitch opposite field to the right field berm, pulling it to a 4-2 score. Gauthier now has three home runs this season.

Milan Tolentino earned Lake County's fifth run in the bottom of the third. The second baseman walk, stole second and then third, and moved home on a ball fielded but thrown wildly home by Alex Freeland.

Maddux Bruns retired his last four batters exiting with two outs in the bottom of the fourth. Jack Dreyer entered and worked around two walks, to close the inning. Dreyer did have two pitch clock violations, the first led to Loons manager Daniel Nava's ejection following an argument with home plate umpire Ken Jackson.

Great Lakes pulled within a run in the top of the fifth. Sergio Morillo, the Captains reliever balked three times in the inning. Dalton Rushing walked and scooted home after a balk. Alex Freeland reached on a fielder's choice, a balk put him at second, he stole third and scored on another balk. Taylor Young walked, moved to second on a balk, and was left in scoring position.

In the bottom of the fifth, an error assisted Lake County to once again lead by two. After two walks and a fielder's choice, put runners on the corners. A ball was grounded to first base but was misplayed at first base, allowing the runner from third to advance home. Orlando Ortiz, finished the frame on a positive note, with a groundout and strikeout.

The Loons never backed down, tacking on another run in the seventh. Damon Keith singled, followed by an Alex Freeland double. Taylor Young plated Keith with a groundout. Griffin Lockwood-Powell ripped a single to center field but Freeland slipped rounding third. A strikeout ended the chance.

In both the eighth and ninth, Great Lakes had the tying run reach scoring position. Luis Diaz doubled to left field with one out and advanced to third after a flyout. Dalton Rushing, walked for the third time in the game to put runners on the corners.

Damon Keith stepped up and torched one all the way to the right field fence, Jake Fox for Lake County made a leaping catch to take away a potential extra-base hit.

The final frame had Taylor Young hit by a pitch, but then picked off of first base by Lenny Torres Jr. Griffin Lockwood-Powell, walked with two down, and Ismael Alcantara blooped a single into right-center field. Chris Alleyne next-up fouled two pitches but was struck out to close the game.

Game four will begin at 6:35 on Friday, May 12th at Classic Park. Great Lakes holds a 2-1 series lead.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.