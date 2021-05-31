Mallards Top Chinooks 7-2 on Opening Day
May 31, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Madison Mallards News Release
Madison, WIS. - For the first time in over 20 months the Mallards hosted a game at the Duck Pond, and they sent their limited capacity crowd home happy with a 7-2 win on opening day over the Lakeshore Chinooks.
It was an eventful first inning on both sides, as the Chinooks loaded the bases but were unable to score as Mallards starting pitcher Rryan Lauk struck out the side. The Mallards scored two runs in the first on hits from Cam Cratic, J.T. Benson, Dominic Toso and Joseph Kalafut. From there, Lauk shut down the Chinooks allowing just one run over five innings of work with seven strikeouts.
Following Lauk on the mound was Kyle Jungers, the Madison native who came out of the bullpen and threw three shutout innings. He struck out six batters in those three innings.
The Mallards then tacked on another run in the eighth on three straight singles from Jacob Slonim, Cratic and Benson. That put them up 7-1 before Christian Horner came in the top of the 9th and closed the door with a 7-2 win.
Turning Point
The fourth inning was the turning point of the game, as the Mallards scored four runs. Three consecutive singles from Benson, Bryant Shallenbarger and Toso got the inning started and then a walk and an error helped the Mallards tack on.
Top Mallards
JT Benson came up with three hits on the night for the Mallards out of the two hole, including a double and two singles with two RBI. He also scored two runs in both the first and fourth innings and played third base despite normally playing in the outfield.
Next Up
Game two of the opening series with the Chinooks will take place tomorrow at the Warner Park Duck Pond once again with a first pitch of 6:05 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from May 31, 2021
- Chinooks Fall to Mallards 7-2 in Road Season Opener - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Mallards Top Chinooks 7-2 on Opening Day - Madison Mallards
- Pit Spitters Win by a Hare in Extras - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Green Bay Strikes out in Fond du Lac - Green Bay Booyah
- Dock Spiders Cruise to Opening Day Win - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Mallards Set to Host Chinooks on Opening Day - Madison Mallards
- Waterloo Bucks Announce 2021 Opening Day Roster - Waterloo Bucks
- Green Bay Travels to Fond du Lac to Start the 2021 Season - Green Bay Booyah
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Madison Mallards Stories
- Mallards Top Chinooks 7-2 on Opening Day
- Mallards Set to Host Chinooks on Opening Day
- Public Health Madison & Dane County Allow for Full Re-Opening of Duck Pond After June 2
- Madison Mallards Will Open Vaccinated Sections Within Duck Pond
- Mallards Reconnect with New Look