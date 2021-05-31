Green Bay Travels to Fond du Lac to Start the 2021 Season

FOND DU LAC, Wis. - The Green Bay Booyah will begin the Tristin Toorie era on Monday afternoon in Fond du Lac as the Northwoods League returns to a 72-game schedule this summer after a shortened season last year.

Toorie, an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Anderson University in South Carolina, was named manager on December 17, 2020, replacing Tom Carty. Toorie's seven-year coaching career has included stops at Erskine College, Alcorn State, Eastern Kentucky and Presbyterian College. Joining Toorie from Anderson University on the Booyah coaching staff is Dylan Southerland. A former Coastal Plain League pitcher, Southerland spent two seasons as the pitching coach at a South Carolina high school. Southerland will be the bullpen coach and first base coach.

Connor Kelly also joins the Booyah this summer as the pitching coach. Kelly, a former Kenosha Kingfish and Wisconsin Woodchucks pitcher, is in his third year as the pitching coach at Lander University. Kelly was a member of the 2014 Central Michigan Chippewas team that claimed the MAC title. The lone returning coach is Billy Henley. He will be the hitting coach and third base coach in 2021 as he returns for a third season. Henley is his second year at JUCO school Andrew College. Henley's coaching career has included stops at Georgia State, Oglethorpe University and South Forsythe High School.

Starting pitcher Phil Healy from Columbia University will toe the slab for the Booyah. Healy certainly has an itch to get back to playing as he did not play this spring as The Ivy League decided to cancel their spring season. The Dock Spiders will send Connor McKenna from NCAA Division II school Truman State. McKenna made 10 starts for the Bulldogs this spring, going 1-6 with a 6.54 ERA.

Many familiar faces return to Green Bay this summer as Ryan Stefiuk and 2020 Postseason All-Star Nadir Lewis are in Fond du Lac, ready to don the Booyah jersey again.

Opening Day at Capital Credit Union Park is slated for Tuesday, June 1st as the Booyah host the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders at 6:35. Single game, group tickets and the all-new Fleet Farm Flex Packs are on sale now. The Fleet Farm Flex Pack includes six tickets that can also be used for any games this summer along with a $50 Capital Credit Union Park gift card, $10 Fleet Farm gift card and much more. Visit www.booyahbaseball.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Booyah front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

