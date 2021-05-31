Chinooks Fall to Mallards 7-2 in Road Season Opener

Troubled pitching and infield errors proved to be costly for the Lakeshore Chinooks in a 7-2 road loss to the Madison Mallards in the season opener.

KEY PLAYS Redshirt junior second baseman Dom Toso came to the plate for the Mallards in the bottom of the first with runners on second and third. Toso hit a fielder's choice to Chinook's redshirt junior third baseman Dalton Doyle who threw home for a spectacular run-saving play at the plate.In addition to his strong defensive efforts throughout, Doyle sent an RBI single to left putting the Chinook's first run of the season on the board.During his fifth at-bat, freshman second baseman Nathan Rose also RBI singled a run to close the deficit, 7-2.

HITTING WOES

The Chinooks worked the count early and even loaded the bases to start Monday's outing, but ultimately left the runners stranded, seemingly a pattern all afternoon. Lakeshore's inability to hit the breaking ball made matters even worse.Lakeshore stranded 14 runners on base, just several timely hits could have been the difference between a win and a loss.

FROM THE RUBBER

Freshman LHP Tommy Lamb started on the bump for Lakeshore and appeared to be rattled early, giving up two earned runs in the top of the first. However, the Oklahoma Sooner quickly put his struggles behind him with three hitless innings to follow.Chinook's field manager Travis Akre said that Lamb and Mueller's performances were impressive especially after a quick turnaround from their college seasons as true freshman.In the loss, Lamb (0-1) pitched 4.1 innings on five hits, three walks and four earned runs.Freshman RHP Mitch Mueller came to Lamb's relief in the middle of the fourth inning. Mueller threw straight fire despite some challenges with his pitch command.

In the bottom of the sixth inning Mueller was electric, striking out the side, utilizing a mix of both fastballs and off-speed pitches.To close the contest, junior LHP Andrew Stabell pitched the eighth inning, adding another strikeout to the team's strikeout total.

UP NEXT

Lakeshore will be back inside Warner Park Tuesday for another bout with the Madison Mallards; the first pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

