Dock Spiders Cruise to Opening Day Win

May 31, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release







FOND DU LAC, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders could not have asked for a better start to the 2021 season as they cruised to a dominating win over the Green Bay Booyah. Behind a big offensive performance and stellar pitching, the Dock Spiders defeated the Booyah 13-3. It would be Fond du Lac's game from the very beginning. After taking a 3-0 lead in the first frame, the Dock Spiders never looked back and totaled 13 hits as five different players recorded at-least one RBI. Green Bay would struggle against Fond du Lac's pitching, recording just four hits and not scoring their three runs until the ninth inning.

Key Plays

Booyah pitcher Phil Healy would last just 0.2 innings of his opening day start after walking six of the first eight Dock Spiders batters he faced and surrendering three runs, all without allowing a hit.

In the second inning, Connor Manthey extended FDL's lead to 5-0 on a two-out RBI single to centerfield that scored both Chandler Simpson and Ryan Ignoffo.

Manthey would mirror his second inning performance once again in the third frame with another two-out RBI single to again score Simpson and Ignoffo and extend the lead to 8-0.

Ben Gallaher found his offensive rhythm in the fifth with an RBI single to score Christian McKelvey.

Simpson lifted a two-out two RBI single to right field in the seventh inning as both Manthey and Gallaher came home to score.

Key Players

Connor McKenna threw a beautiful game from the mound, pitching six innings and allowing just two hits and no runs while striking out eight Booyah Batters.

After striking out in his first at-bat, Connor Manthey would finish 3-5 with two hits and totaled four RBI.

The first long ball of the season came from Ryan Ignoffo as he lifted a solo home run over the left field wall in the sixth. Ignoffo would total three RBI and score four runs in the win.

Chandler Simpson had a productive day from the leadoff spot, going 2-4 with two RBI and scoring three runs. Simpson also notched his first stolen base of the season.

Up Next:

The Dock Spiders will hit the road for the first time this season tomorrow and travel to Green Bay, WI to face-off again with the Booyah with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. from Capital Credit Union Park.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from May 31, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.