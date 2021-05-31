Dock Spiders Cruise to Opening Day Win
May 31, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release
FOND DU LAC, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders could not have asked for a better start to the 2021 season as they cruised to a dominating win over the Green Bay Booyah. Behind a big offensive performance and stellar pitching, the Dock Spiders defeated the Booyah 13-3. It would be Fond du Lac's game from the very beginning. After taking a 3-0 lead in the first frame, the Dock Spiders never looked back and totaled 13 hits as five different players recorded at-least one RBI. Green Bay would struggle against Fond du Lac's pitching, recording just four hits and not scoring their three runs until the ninth inning.
Key Plays
Booyah pitcher Phil Healy would last just 0.2 innings of his opening day start after walking six of the first eight Dock Spiders batters he faced and surrendering three runs, all without allowing a hit.
In the second inning, Connor Manthey extended FDL's lead to 5-0 on a two-out RBI single to centerfield that scored both Chandler Simpson and Ryan Ignoffo.
Manthey would mirror his second inning performance once again in the third frame with another two-out RBI single to again score Simpson and Ignoffo and extend the lead to 8-0.
Ben Gallaher found his offensive rhythm in the fifth with an RBI single to score Christian McKelvey.
Simpson lifted a two-out two RBI single to right field in the seventh inning as both Manthey and Gallaher came home to score.
Key Players
Connor McKenna threw a beautiful game from the mound, pitching six innings and allowing just two hits and no runs while striking out eight Booyah Batters.
After striking out in his first at-bat, Connor Manthey would finish 3-5 with two hits and totaled four RBI.
The first long ball of the season came from Ryan Ignoffo as he lifted a solo home run over the left field wall in the sixth. Ignoffo would total three RBI and score four runs in the win.
Chandler Simpson had a productive day from the leadoff spot, going 2-4 with two RBI and scoring three runs. Simpson also notched his first stolen base of the season.
Up Next:
The Dock Spiders will hit the road for the first time this season tomorrow and travel to Green Bay, WI to face-off again with the Booyah with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. from Capital Credit Union Park.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from May 31, 2021
- Green Bay Strikes out in Fond du Lac - Green Bay Booyah
- Dock Spiders Cruise to Opening Day Win - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Mallards Set to Host Chinooks on Opening Day - Madison Mallards
- Waterloo Bucks Announce 2021 Opening Day Roster - Waterloo Bucks
- Green Bay Travels to Fond du Lac to Start the 2021 Season - Green Bay Booyah
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Fond du Lac Dock Spiders Stories
- Dock Spiders Cruise to Opening Day Win
- Dock Spiders Kick off 2021 Season on Monday, May 31st at 1:05PM
- Dock Spiders Single Game Tickets on Sale Monday
- Dock Spiders Release Promotions for the 2021 Season
- Dock Spiders Announce Weekly Promotions for the 2021 Season