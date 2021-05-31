Green Bay Strikes out in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. - The Green Bay Booyah started the season off on the wrong foot as they fell to the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, 13-3.

It was a tough debut for starting pitcher Phil Healy. He was unable to find the command as he only went 0.2 innings, giving up six walks and allowing three runs. Juan Gonzalez was also shaky in relief as he gave up seven hits, seven earned runs with three walks.

The Dock Spiders were able to score a run in every inning with the exception of the bottom of the eighth innings.

The Booyah bats were also absent as they were only able to connect for four hits on Monday afternoon. They struck out 11 times as they were shut down by Connor McKenna, who recorded eight of those strikeouts in six innings. In contrast, the Dock Spiders had 13 hits and struck out just four times.

The Booyah will need to have a short memory as they will be hosting the Dock Spiders at Capital Credit Union Park on Tuesday evening. The Booyah will start the Northwest Florida State right-handed pitcher Caleb Reis for their home opener.

The first 2,000 fans at Capital Credit Union Park will be given a coupon which is valid for one bratwurst and one Pepsi fountain drink. It will also be Rocky's third birthday as many of his friends will make appearances at the ballpark in Ashwaubenon.

