Pit Spitters Win by a Hare in Extras

Traverse City, MI - In front of a sold-out crowd (20 % capacity) the Traverse City Pit Spitters bounced back from early offensive struggles to walk-off the season opener, defeating the Kokomo Jackrabbits 3-2 in extra innings.

On the second pitch of the 10th inning, Michael Stygles hit a hard ground ball through the left side to score Christian Faust from second, sending the fans into a frenzy and the players onto the field to celebrate.

Two Jackrabbits scored in the first, on a walk, hit, and two errors. The defense tightened up after, turning two double plays in the game.

In the bottom half, Johannes Haakenson was picked off with the bases loaded to end the inning. It was one of two big baserunning mistakes to kill a rally. The Pit Spitters had several opportunities to score in the game, stranding nine runners.

Jake Arnold cut the lead in half with an RBI single in the fifth, scoring Haakenson, who swiped two bases in the game.

After a slow start, magic struck in the ninth. With one out, Aidan Brewer hit a deep drive into right center. It dropped for a hit and both outfielders collided, allowing Brewer to scamper home for an inside-the-park home run to tie the game.

Pitching was strong for the Spitters, only allowing one earned run through 10 innings. Jacob Marcus bounced back after the first, shutting down the Jackrabbits. He retired the last 10 hitters he faced, finishing with four strikeouts. Pat Hohlfield relived Marcus with three shutout innings before turning the ball over to big right-handed John Beuckelaere. In the ninth and 10th, Beuckelaere faced six batters, striking out five of them. His two perfect innings set up the game tying home run and game winning single.

Kokomo and Traverse City will play again tomorrow at 6:35 pm. Turtle Creek Stadium will be open at 100% capacity tomorrow. For tickets for all 2021 home games, call 231-943-0100 or visit www.pitspitters.com.

