Maker's Mark Bottle Signing to Benefit LouCity & Racing Foundation

October 16, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC News Release







Louisville City FC and Racing Louisville FC will host a signing for the teams' newly released Maker's Mark bottles at 2:30 p.m. Friday, October 25, at the Lynn Family Sports Vision & Training Center.

Fans can click here to purchase a bottle now to pick up on site with all proceeds benefitting the LouCity & Racing Foundation. Or the community is welcome to bring LouCity and Racing bottles purchased at local liquor stores to be signed.

LouCity and Racing teamed up with Maker's Mark this year for the special-edition bottles decorated with the clubs' crests and iconic bottle wax turned purple.

Head coaches Bev Yanez and Danny Cruz will be on hand for the signing, which will also include Maker's Mark sampling and a raffle to win a signed 2024 Cellar Aged limited release bottle.

The Lynn Family Sports Vision & Training Center is located at 801 Edith Road in Louisville, nestled between Mellwood Avenue and River Road along the I-71 South corridor. Parking is available in the training center's lot or along Edith Road.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 16, 2024

Maker's Mark Bottle Signing to Benefit LouCity & Racing Foundation - Louisville City FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.