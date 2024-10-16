Republic FC to Host Week of Service Ahead of 10th Postseason Appearance

As Republic FC prepares for its 10th playoff berth in 11 seasons and continues its quest to bring another championship back to Sacramento, the club is calling on fans and community members to come together for a week of service projects benefiting five local non-profits. Beginning on Monday, October 28, Republic FC, with support of Indomitable partner Sentivo Vineyards & Winery, will lead a daily volunteer opportunity before the club's Western Conference Quarterfinal. Club employees, fans, and partners will come together to complete 200 hours of community service throughout the week.

"Making the playoffs is always a special moment. The fact that we can make Playoff Week even more special by giving back to the community that supports us, it's something we cherish," said Republic FC Vice President of Community Investment Scott Moak.

The Week of Service will celebrate the diverse community that calls Sacramento home and residents' commitment to showing up for one another. Any participant who volunteers alongside the club will receive a swag bag - including a custom volunteer shirt - as well as a free ticket to an upcoming Republic FC match, including the 2024 Western Conference Quarterfinals, should the club earn hosting rights. Fans can sign up for a shift at SacRepublicFC.com/Community.

Schedule of events

Monday, October 28 - Wellspring Women's Center. Volunteers will spend the morning supporting Wellspring's Nutritious Meal Program, serving free breakfast for women and children. Since 1987, the Oak Park-based organization has supported approximately 1,000 women and children each week by providing a variety of free services, including health meals, counseling, safety net services, and more.

Tuesday, October 29 - Rebuilding Together. The team will help with home refurbishment projects for an 82-year-old military veteran. The non-profit provides home improvement services that help vulnerable, low-income residents - including veterans - live in safe, healthy, and efficient homes and neighborhoods.

Wednesday, October 30 - Loaves & Fishes. Participants will gather at Republic FC downtown office to prepare hygiene kits for individuals receiving services through Sacramento Loaves & Fishes. It is the largest homeless service provider in Sacramento, providing warm meals and essential survival supplies for nearly 1,000 adults and children daily. Each volunteer will also receive a 20% discount for their next purchase at the club's Pro Shop.

Thursday, October 31 - Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services. Volunteers are encouraged get in the Halloween spirit and wear their costumes as the group spends the afternoon sorting and packaging fresh produce and non-perishable items for distribution. The food bank is the largest nonprofit provider of basic human needs in Sacramento County, distributing 2.9 million pounds of food each month and many other social services including immigration legal assistance, utilities assistance, and refugee resettlement aid.

Friday, November 1 - Alchemist Community Development Corporation. The team will spend the morning completing a variety of gardening projects, including weeding and planting. Alchemist is focused on addressing disparities in access to healthy food, green spaces, and entrepreneurship by connecting the community to a variety of programs including CalFresh/EBT access at farmers' markets, empowering food business entrepreneurs, and cultivating community gardens and green spaces.

Sign-ups for volunteer shifts are open now at SacRepublicFC.com/Community and opportunities are open to the public. For Monday, Tuesday, and Friday projects, volunteers must be 18 years or older. Younger participants may join for Wednesday and Thursday, but must be accompanied by a parent/guardian (see here for food bank volunteer requirements). Projects may be adjusted due to inclement weather. Work supplies and equipment will be provided by the club.

Earlier in the year, the club opened the USL Championship season with a week's-worth of community engagement projects that created 100 hours of volunteer hours.

Republic FC has just two regular season games remaining, beginning with a road contest against El Paso Locomotive FC this Saturday. Kickoff from Southwest University Park is at 6:00 p.m. PT and the match will be broadcast on Antenna TV 40.2, as well as streaming on FOX40.com and ESPN+.

The club's 2024 playoff quest, presented by Sentivo Vineyard & Winery, will begin on the weekend of November 1-3. Fans can learn more about the postseason or sign up to get priority access to tickets at SacRepublicFC.com/Playoffs.

