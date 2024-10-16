Miami Football Club Announces the Departure of Head Coach Antonio Nocerino

October 16, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami FC News Release







The Miami Football Club announces the departure of Head Coach Antonio Nocerino.

After careful consideration, Nocerino will be taking a leave of absence effective immediately through the conclusion of the 2024 season. Nocerino has also elected to decline his 2025 option as head coach after he and Miami FC reached a mutual agreement.

Current USL Academy Head Coach, Marcello Alves, will be serving as interim head coach through the remainder of the 2024 season. Miami FC will make future announcements on the technical management in the coming weeks and months.

Miami FC would like to extend its thanks to Antonio for his efforts this season and wish him the very best in his future endeavors moving forward.

