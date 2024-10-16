Academy to Professional: Marco Rios

October 16, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release







Marco Rios' journey to playing for Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC is a story of determination, talent, and seizing opportunities. At a young age, Rios stood out as a promising player, and his impressive performance at the academy level led to his early integration into the professional world of soccer. From youth soccer to playing for a top team in the USL Championship, it highlights both his abilities and the effective developmental systems of Switchbacks FC.

Rios' soccer career began like many other aspiring players, from local pitches in Pueblo, where his technical skills, game awareness, and competitive nature quickly gained attention. It wasn't long before he was scouted by the Switchbacks Academy, which provided a structured environment for young talent to grow and develop under the guidance of experienced coaches. The Academy offered top-tier training and exposure to high level competition which played a crucial role in shaping Rios into the player he is today.

Being part of the Switchbacks academy has accelerated Rios' development, allowing him to train alongside players with similar aspirations and to experience the rigor of professional training environment. The academy program focuses on providing young players with skills, mindset, and physical preparation required for the professional level. Rios caught the eye of the coaching staff early in his youth career.

In 2023, Rios took a major leap in his career when he was selected to play for the Switchbacks first team. Making the transition from the Academy to the professional team at such a young age is a significant achievement, but Rios didn't stop there. He soon got his chance to prove himself on the field, making 5 appearances and two goals during the 2023 season.

As Rios continues his career with the Switchbacks FC, he remains a beacon of hope for young players in the region. His success is a testament to the strength of the Academy and the pathways it creates for talented individuals. With a solid debut season under his belt, Marco Rios is just getting started, and his future in the world of professional soccer looks incredibly promising.

Switchbacks II tryouts are on November 9th & 10th!

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.