Brooklyn Bounce Back to Gain a Point

October 16, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







This one seemed to be like a heavyweight boxing match as both teams went blow for blow in the first half. Each team had several promising attacking chances yet neither could find the back of the net. Until the 22nd minute when a through ball was released and a failed offsides trap by Brooklyn's back line allowed Carolina acres of space to run into closing in on goal.

While Pantuso and co. Were rushing back to make up ground an inviting low cross allowed Bedoya, Carolina Ascents's left winger to bang home a one timer to take the lead.

That goal caused the crowd to wonder if they would witness yet another home defeat. Brooklynwould now have to bounce back to come from a goal down, which they have yet to do on home soil.

Brooklyn continued to create chances caused by their ability to press high up the pitch, causing their opponent to turn the ball over.

In the 27th minute a corner from Mackenzie Pluck was met by the head of Breslin but Carolina was able to clear it off the line. Just a minute later Kroeger picked up the ball 25 yards out on her favorite left foot and unleashed a rocket that was tipped on to the crossbar by Carolina's goalkeeper.

At this point a Brooklyn goal was no longer a question of if, but when. They continued to pour on the pressure but the halftime whistle gave Carolina a much needed break.

Starting the second half as they did the first. Brooklyn continuted to use the speed and strength of Cox and George to get in behind the back line of Carolina. Eventually Brooklyn found their breakthrough.

In the 54th minute Kroeger played a short corner to Pluck, to change the angle of the cross. Pluck whipped in an inch perfect cross for Pantuso to head home the equalizer and her first goal of the season.

With Carolina on their heels Brooklyn continued to rinse and repeat what has worked for them in the attack third. In the 64th minute Pantuso dropped a long back directly over the back line of Carolina, allowing George to get goalside of her marker, beat two defenders and release a left shoot that beat the keeper, but unfortunately it was saved off the line.

Although Brooklyn were not able to find the second goal to complete the turn around. They are to be proud of themselves for a quick response to the heartbreaking loss in the previous match. They will need to quickly recover and prepare to face Carolina Ascent again this Saturday Oct. 19th.

Post-Match Quotes

"We're going to have the travel in our legs, but we have a very mature group of ladies that know how to recover and take care of their bodies," said Head Coach Jessica Silva. "I'm very confident that we will have a great performance on Saturday."

Mackenzie Pluck, midfielder: "Set pieces come from taking shots, taking chances, so I think just getting in the box and moving the ball was our priority with some urgency to get the goal."

"Every game is a new game," said Samantha Rosette, right-back. "Everybody is learning and adapting, so we're taking the game as it comes one by one. I think we went into this game with a lot of confidence and will do the same come Saturday."

Next Match

Brooklyn will will get an immediate second chance to gain three points in this fixture as they face off against Carolina Ascent again on Saturday Oct. 19th at the American Legion Memorial Stadium.

