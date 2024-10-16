Power FC Finishes Scoreless Draw with Dallas Trinity FC

October 16, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

DC Power FC News Release







DC Power Football Club (1-4-4) 0 vs. 0 Dallas Trinity FC FC (3-2-2)

Wednesday, Oct. 16

Audi Field - Washington, DC

Player Notes:

Academy Signing Maleeya Martin made her second appearance for Power FC as a 64th-minute substitute.

Captain Claire Constant made her fifth appearance in the match; she completed 90 minutes.

Morgan Aquino recorded her third shutout of the season.

Loza Abera made her third consecutive start; she completed 64 minutes.

The following players made their ninth consecutive start for Power FC: Morgan Aquino, Susanna Friedrichs, and Jorian Baucom.

Match Notes:

DC Power Football Club played its second match in club history against Dallas Trinity FC.

Power FC are now 0-0-2 against Dallas all-time.

DC Power Football club recorded its first away win in club history.

Power FC Lineup: Morgan Aquino, Amber DiOrio (Maleeya Martin 64 ¬Â²), Madison Wolfbauer, Claire Constant (C), Susanna Friedrichs, Katie Duong, Jennifer Cudjoe, Anna Bagley (Yuuka Kurosaki 83 ¬Â²), Charlie Estcourt (Katrina Guillou 64 ¬Â²), Jorian Baucom, Loza Abera (Mariah Lee 64 ¬Â²)

Unused Substitutes: Adelaide Gay, Phoebe Canoles, Madison Murnin

Head Coach: Frédéric Brillant

Dallas Trinity FC Lineup: Madison White, Hannah Davison, Gabriela Guillen Alvarez, Julia Dorsey, Waniya Hudson, Jenny Danielsson, Lucy Shepherd (Sealey Strawn HT), Chioma Ubogagu, Samantha Meza, Alexis Thornton, Amber Brooks

Unused Substitutes: Samantha Estrada, Cyera Hintzen, Gracie Brian, Jenna Winebrenner, Kamdyn Fuller, Rache McCarthy

Head Coach:

