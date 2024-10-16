Zephyr Players Embody Match Theme Superlatives

October 16, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Spokane Zephyr FC News Release







In their inaugural season, Spokane Zephyr FC has played seven of their first eight matches at home this fall. To add a special touch, the club has given each home match a unique superlative.

Authentic, tenacious and brilliant are a few examples of the positive themes Zephyr has given to match days. The club, which aims to inspire those in its community, especially girls, selected uplifting themes to give each match an empowering motif.

With this in mind, each Zephyr player was asked who they believe best embodies each superlative. The two matches in the inaugural poll were "united," from Oct. 13, and "confident," from Oct. 27.

Unity is huge for a club in its first-ever season. A team's togetherness can bring them out of a midseason rut or spark a winning streak. The club was almost unanimous in their pick for who embodied unity: Jodi Ülkekul.

"Off the field, she is so sweet and always checking in on everyone, but on the field she's the one who will hold you accountable and keep the standard high, which keeps us wanting to play for each other and push one another to be better," said forward Riley Tanner.

Ülkekul's skill at bringing a team together isn't a new development. The 26-year-old was named as a team captain in her final two seasons playing at Gonzaga University after walking on her freshman season.

Multiple teammates mentioned how Ülkekul goes out of her way to support her teammates. Her energy radiates through the entire organization, but Ülkekul believes she's not the only one beaming unifying energy.

"I've never been a part of a team where every person roots for each other so genuinely, and unity is a natural outcome of that," Ülkekul said. "I'm glad they think I've got their backs, because I do."

While Ülkekul's unity has brought the team together, the confidence of defender Sarah Clark has become another trait that's apparent to those around Zephyr FC.

"Confidence comes easy to her on the soccer field, she plays with a fire and passion that is unmatched," said midfielder Sophie Braun.

Clark, a Big Ten product, is said to be confident both on and off the field, and she carries herself in an "inspiring" way that motivates her teammates to go all-out in both practices and matches.

Confidence is a huge factor for Zephyr's backline. It helps each member have fast decision-making skills and play with a poise that only a certain level of player can reach.

"My confidence is a testament to the trust I have in this around me," Clark said. "Most of all, it comes from my faith in Christ and knowing that my identity is in Him and not in my performance on the soccer pitch."

Thanks to this mindset built by faith and trust, Clark has helped create the second-most chances for Zephyr, while playing an anchor role on the backline, leading the team in clearances and blocks.

Interestingly enough, both Ülkekul and Clark cited each other in their responses on unity. In fact, all but one of the responses mentioned at least one of the two, and oftentimes both.

Clark's confidence will need to be on display against Tampa Bay Sun FC on Oct. 27 at 2:00 p.m., which is "Send-off Night" with the aforementioned theme confidence. Zephyr enter a tenacious seven-match away stretch to finish off the first half of the season.

