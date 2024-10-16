Defender Devon Amoo-Mensah Signs Two-Year Contract Extension with Detroit City FC

October 16, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Detroit City FC News Release







DETROIT - Detroit City Football Club announced today that defender Devon Amoo-Mensah has agreed to a contract extension with the club. Amoo-Mensah's new deal is for two years guaranteed, lasting through the 2026 USL Championship season. Amoo-Mensah has become a mainstay in the Le Rouge backline alongside captain Stephen Carroll for the past three seasons. After a stellar 2023 season, Amoo-Mensah was awarded the Black Arrow MVP Award.

Amoo-Mensah joined DCFC from the Michigan Stars ahead of the club's jump to the USL Championship in 2022 after spending two seasons for the National Independent Soccer Association side. Before that, the Naperville, Illinois native played his youth career in the Chicago Fire system and Sockers FC Chicago. He was a two-time All-GLVC selection at Lewis University, where in four years, he made 73 appearances and scored eight goals before spending 2019 in Sweden with Second Division side Älmeboda/Linneryd via Chicago-based Bridges FC and Sockers FC.

In only his eighth appearance for the club, Amoo-Mensah played a crucial role in Detroit City's 2-1 victory over MLS side Columbus Crew in the third round of the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup. Playing all 90 minutes, Amoo-Mensah made key defensive stops to lead Detroit to their first victory over an MLS side.

After a brilliant start to the 2022 season, Amoo-Mensah's season was cut short in July with an injury that would keep him out for the rest of the season and the first month of the 2023 season.

Coming back from injury, Amoo-Mensah once again became an influential piece of the Detroit City backline. His brilliant performances down the stretch, including two goals in two games in September, helped Detroit to their first-ever USL Championship playoff victory against Pittsburgh Riverhounds, in which Amoo-Mensah played a brilliant 90 minutes in a clean sheet performance. With outstanding performances throughout the season, Amoo-Mensah was chosen as the 2023 Black Arrow MVP Award winner.

So far this season, Amoo-Mensah has played all 90 minutes in every match except for the FC Tulsa match in August, where he was brought on as a halftime substitute. Amoo-Mensah played another critical role against an MLS side, this time against Houston Dynamo FC, in which he played all 120 minutes and converted his penalty in Detroit's victory over the defending US Open Cup champions 10-9 on penalties.

So far in his Le Rouge career, Amoo-Mensah has appeared in 86 matches. He has picked up three goals, two in 2023 and one in 2024, five assists, one in 2022, one in 2023, and three in 2024.

